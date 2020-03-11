To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Cheltenham Tips

Betfair Exchange Live with the Racing Post

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Champions League Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Paul Nicholls Cheltenham Day 3 Runners Preview: Frodon fired up for Ryanair double bid

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls
Paul has three Festival runners on Thursday
Join today
View market

It's day three at the Cheltenham Festival and Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls is here to discuss his three runners and pick his best chance of the afternoon...

Paul's Best Chance on Day Three: Frodon (14:50). "His win in the Ryanair 12 months ago was one of the highlights of the meeting and he is in top form as he seeks to complete the double."

Lovely horse has slipped under the radar

Marsh Novices Chase 13:30 - Saint Sonnet

He is a lovely horse who joined us from France just before Christmas with a rating of 145 and has won three times over hurdles at Auteuil. He needed the run at Catterick two weeks ago where he won an uncompetitive race with plenty to spare.

Harry Cobden was really impressed with Saint Sonnet who has already won over fences in France. He is one of ours that may have slipped under the radar a bit.

Frodon has plenty going for him in double bid

Ryanair Chase 14:50 - Frodon

I couldn't be happier with Frodon as he seeks to win the Ryanair for the second year running though it does look a stronger race this time. He did a great piece of work with Clan Des Obeaux at Wincanton a fortnight ago.

Frodon - 1280.jpg

You can put a line through his early season form as they took out most of the fences at Aintree and then we rode him wrong at Haydock and discovered afterwards he was suffering from grade 4 ulcers.

We treated Frodon for that before he bounced back with a typically gutsy win at Kempton. We know he is much better going left handed, he loves this track and he's fine on soft ground so he has plenty going for him.

Drying ground should help Coup De Pinceau

The Kim Muir Handicap Chase 17:30 - Coup De Pinceau

He is a useful, consistent handicapper who ran well on his only start this season at Wincanton late in October. He is one of ours who wants better ground than we have been able to find this winter. So he comes here nicely fresh and I'm hoping the going on the New course on Thursday will be drying out in his favour.

His promising rider Angus Cheleda works in the yard and has had a fair bit of success in recent weeks in hunter chases and point-to-points.

Paul's Best Chance on Day Three: Frodon (14:50). "His win in the Ryanair 12 months ago was one of the highlights of the meeting and he is in top form as he seeks to complete the double."

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

Chelt 12th Mar (3m2f Hcap Chs)

Thursday 12 March, 1.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Le Breuil
Champagne Platinum
Plan Of Attack
Milan Native
Deise Aba
Kilfilum Cross
Fitzhenry
Bob Mahler
Ardlethen
Cabaret Queen
Cloth Cap
Fingerontheswitch
The Young Master
One Style
Ami Desbois
Go Another One
Thomas Patrick
Like The Sound
The Kings Writ
Flying Angel
Just A Sting
Militarian
Coup De Pinceau
Le Musee
Up
Down

Bet slip

Cheltenham Offer New Customers Only

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL350
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Paul Nicholls,

More Cheltenham Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles