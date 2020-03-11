Paul Nicholls Cheltenham Day 3 Runners Preview: Frodon fired up for Ryanair double bid

Lovely horse has slipped under the radar

Marsh Novices Chase 13:30 - Saint Sonnet

He is a lovely horse who joined us from France just before Christmas with a rating of 145 and has won three times over hurdles at Auteuil. He needed the run at Catterick two weeks ago where he won an uncompetitive race with plenty to spare.

Harry Cobden was really impressed with Saint Sonnet who has already won over fences in France. He is one of ours that may have slipped under the radar a bit.

Frodon has plenty going for him in double bid

Ryanair Chase 14:50 - Frodon

I couldn't be happier with Frodon as he seeks to win the Ryanair for the second year running though it does look a stronger race this time. He did a great piece of work with Clan Des Obeaux at Wincanton a fortnight ago.

You can put a line through his early season form as they took out most of the fences at Aintree and then we rode him wrong at Haydock and discovered afterwards he was suffering from grade 4 ulcers.

We treated Frodon for that before he bounced back with a typically gutsy win at Kempton. We know he is much better going left handed, he loves this track and he's fine on soft ground so he has plenty going for him.

Drying ground should help Coup De Pinceau

The Kim Muir Handicap Chase 17:30 - Coup De Pinceau

He is a useful, consistent handicapper who ran well on his only start this season at Wincanton late in October. He is one of ours who wants better ground than we have been able to find this winter. So he comes here nicely fresh and I'm hoping the going on the New course on Thursday will be drying out in his favour.

His promising rider Angus Cheleda works in the yard and has had a fair bit of success in recent weeks in hunter chases and point-to-points.

Paul's Best Chance on Day Three: Frodon (14:50). "His win in the Ryanair 12 months ago was one of the highlights of the meeting and he is in top form as he seeks to complete the double."