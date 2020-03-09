Olly Murphy Cheltenham Day One Runners Preview: Brewin'upastorm set for Arkle challenge

Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase 14:10 - Brewin'upastorm

Brewin'upastorm had a good campaign last season over hurdles, where his best race was arguably the Grade 1 Mersey Novices' Hurdle at Aintree in April when finishing second behind Reserve Tank and ahead of Angels Breath.

He had a wind operation in the summer, and we decided to drop him back in trip, hoping he would see out his races better. The Arkle has been a target from the start of the season, and I was delighted with his first run at Carlisle when winning a very competitive beginners' chase from which the form has been well franked.

He jumped well that day and finished very strongly which pleased me most, before going onto win at Taunton, beating Paul Nicholls' Southfield Stone.

He picked up small injury that day, so we decided to go to Cheltenham a fresh horse. I couldn't be happier with his work at home, he's had a couple of racecourse gallops and jumped eight fences last week at Huntingdon with stable-mate, Itchy Feet.

It's a very competitive Arkle on paper as you'd expect and it will be hard to win, but with a lot of natural pace and a fair few front runners, the race could be set up for him.

He is very versatile, and the ground won't affect him whether it comes up soft or dries out, and if he is able to cope with the strong early place, he could save his best work for the later stages and will be strong up the hill.