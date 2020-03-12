Olly Murphy Cheltenham Day 4 Runners Preview: The Wolf has lot to find in Albert Bartlett

Cheltenham

Yard favourite could struggle in this race

The Albert Bartlett Hurdle 14:50 - The Wolf

The Wolf is a yard favourite, who stands out in the string as a lovely big chestnut horse.

He won first time out this season at Fakenham when making all and winning unchallenged. I thought he was very well handicapped off 125 at Bangor, but he ran well below par that day when my horses weren't quite right.

After the race, he was flat but he started to work better at home and showed plenty more zest, going onto run a great race at Newbury in December next time out when he was much improved to finish second having been hampered by a faller in the last.

He then made the long trip to Newcastle worthwhile when winning a novice event back in January, carrying a double penalty.

He's still only a six-year-old and is open to improvement, but realistically he has a lot to find in this race.

Fakenham

Hoping for a big run for course and distance winner

13:55 - Swaffham Bulbeck

Swaffham Bulbeck ran well last time at Leicester, finishing fourth after a break. He will have sharpened up for that run and he is now dropping back into claiming company.

The race looks a match between himself and Coole Well, who is rated officially 5lbs higher but with Callum McKinnes's 7lbs claim, he's nearly level on weights.

He is a course-and-distance winner and I'm hoping for a big run.

A good chance but only if he steps up

15:15 - Eros

Eros is one I've been disappointed with so far. He ran a little bit better at Huntingdon last time, but he will need to step forward to be competitive here.

Lucy Wadham's Sorbet looks the one to beat. Lewis Stones gets on with him well and takes a handy 6lbs off his back.

If he is able to step forward with conditions looking to be in his favour, he will have a good chance.