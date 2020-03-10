Olly Murphy Cheltenham Day 2 Runners Preview: King could outrun odds in Champion Bumper

17:30 - Linelee King

Linelee King is a gorgeous son of Martaline who was an impressive winner of his point-to-point debut in Ireland and we bought in from the Tattersalls sales at Cheltenham last March. His work at home before his rules debut at Chepstow was very good and it surprised me that he was beaten first time, the winner of which we have subsequently bought for Graham Whateley.

After that race we gave him plenty of time to recover and he went to Sedgefield in January fresh, winning impressively that day. For a young horse, he's very professional and the three runs he has had will stand him in good stead with the hustle-and-bustle of the Cheltenham Festival.

He had a nice racecourse gallop last week with stable-mate Here Comes McCoy, and all he's done is continue to improve race-on-race. He's a big price in the betting, but it wouldn't surprise me to see him outrun his odds.