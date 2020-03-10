To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Olly Murphy Cheltenham Day 2 Runners Preview: King could outrun odds in Champion Bumper

Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy
Olly Murphy has a runner in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham on Wednesday
Olly Murphy's Linelee King delves into Grade 1 on Wednesday, but the Betfair Ambassador is full of praise for his sole representative and thinks he can go well at a big price...

"He had a nice racecourse gallop last week with stable-mate Here Comes McCoy, and all he's done is continue to improve race-on-race."

17:30 - Linelee King

Linelee King is a gorgeous son of Martaline who was an impressive winner of his point-to-point debut in Ireland and we bought in from the Tattersalls sales at Cheltenham last March. His work at home before his rules debut at Chepstow was very good and it surprised me that he was beaten first time, the winner of which we have subsequently bought for Graham Whateley.

After that race we gave him plenty of time to recover and he went to Sedgefield in January fresh, winning impressively that day. For a young horse, he's very professional and the three runs he has had will stand him in good stead with the hustle-and-bustle of the Cheltenham Festival.

He had a nice racecourse gallop last week with stable-mate Here Comes McCoy, and all he's done is continue to improve race-on-race. He's a big price in the betting, but it wouldn't surprise me to see him outrun his odds.

Chelt 11th Mar (2m Grd1 NHF)

Wednesday 11 March, 1.30pm

