Cheltenham Live Blog: Tips, market movers, news and fast results for Day 2

11:27 - Goodwill refunds...

Antepost Refund



We will be refunding all Antepost bets on Altior and Chacun Pour Soi in the Champion Chase. ? Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) March 11, 2020

11:12 - Chacun Pour Soi out of Champion Chase

Defi Du Seuil is now heavy odds-on to win today's Champion Chase after the race suffered another drop out, following Altior's withdrawal yesterday.

Breaking: Chacun Pour Soi is a non-runner in the Queen Mother Champion Chase due to a Vets Cert. #CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/DYrQOLoBxl ? Timeform (@Timeform) March 11, 2020

11:06 - Don't miss out on our race one offer

We have our exciting race one offer once again - bet £20 on the Exchange on the Ballymore and get a free £20 Exchange bet to use on mobile for any of the other Cheltenham races todau. T&Cs apply.

10:52 - Tiger Roll: Horse of a lifetime

Something very exciting coming soon...

COMING SOON...



BETFAIR PRESENTS | TIGER ROLL | HORSE OF A LIFETIME pic.twitter.com/SGRtqD5Vmq ? Betfair (@Betfair) March 11, 2020

10:00 - Today's tips and insight

Morning all. A big day awaits and, as always, we have plenty of expert previews. On today's edition of Small Podcasts, Big Results, host Kieran O'Connor is joined by Kevin Blake, Barry Orr and special guest, racing reporter from The Sun, Jack Keene. Listen here...

Tony Calvin returns with his in-depth look through the Day 2 card, and he has six selections.

He had a rare Cheltenham day off yesterday, but Paul Nicholls has four runners across the day today and he previews their chances here.

It promises to be a huge day for Gordon Elliott, with a whole host of big names in action including Envoi Allen and Tiger Roll. Get his exclusive thoughts here.

Olly Murphy and Joseph O'Brien also have representation today and you can read the verdict of all of our Racing Ambassadors here.