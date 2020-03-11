To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Cheltenham Live Blog: Tips, market movers, news and fast results for Day 2

Get all the latest on Wednesday at the Festival
After a fascinating Tuesday at Prestbury Park we're back for Ladies' Day and we'll be across all the market movers and race results throughout here on our rolling blog...

11:27 - Goodwill refunds...

11:12 - Chacun Pour Soi out of Champion Chase

Defi Du Seuil is now heavy odds-on to win today's Champion Chase after the race suffered another drop out, following Altior's withdrawal yesterday.

We have our exciting race one offer once again - bet £20 on the Exchange on the Ballymore and get a free £20 Exchange bet to use on mobile for any of the other Cheltenham races todau.

10:52 - Tiger Roll: Horse of a lifetime

Something very exciting coming soon...

10:00 - Today's tips and insight

Morning all. A big day awaits and, as always, we have plenty of expert previews. On today's edition of Small Podcasts, Big Results, host Kieran O'Connor is joined by Kevin Blake, Barry Orr and special guest, racing reporter from The Sun, Jack Keene. Listen here...

Tony Calvin returns with his in-depth look through the Day 2 card, and he has six selections.

He had a rare Cheltenham day off yesterday, but Paul Nicholls has four runners across the day today and he previews their chances here.

It promises to be a huge day for Gordon Elliott, with a whole host of big names in action including Envoi Allen and Tiger Roll. Get his exclusive thoughts here.

Olly Murphy and Joseph O'Brien also have representation today and you can read the verdict of all of our Racing Ambassadors here.

