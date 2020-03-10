Cheltenham Live Blog: Tips, market movers, news and fast results for Day 1

11:27 - Who wins the opener?

In little more than two hours the 2020 Cheltenham Festival will be under way with a super competitive Supreme Novices' Hurdle getting us off to a flying start. Willie Mullins - who else? - has the favourite in Asterion Forlonge but there is stiff competition with Abracadabras, Shishkin, Fiddlerontheroof and Chantry House all in single figures.

If you're playing in the opener, don't forget our 2020 Festival offer - place a £20 Exchange bet on the Supreme and we will give you #£20 in Exchange free bets to use on your mobile. Terms and conditions apply - give them a read here.

11:00 - A trio of well-backed Irish horses

It generally takes a lot of money to make a horse move significantly in the day-of-the-race markets but we have already seen big moves for a trio of Irish-trained horses.

In the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at 13:30 the Gordon Elliott-trained Abacadabras has been backed from around the [7.4] mark on Monday night into [4.5] this morning. He's now settling at around [5.2] and you can read what the trainer thinks of his chances in his day one runners preview.

Two other raiders from Ireland have also been extremely well-backed, and both are trained by the all-conquering Willie Mullins.

Benie Des Dieux is into [1.6] to win the Mares' Hurdle at 16:10, while unbeaten chaser Carefully Selected has been backed at all rates from [3.3] overnight down to his current prices of [2.5] in the closing National Hunt Chase at 17:30.

We also have a very strong favourite in today's feature race, the Champion Hurdle at 15:30 with the Nicky Henderson-trained Epatante now trading at around the [3.4] mark. Interestingly, Henderson's other runner, Pentland Hills, has been a huge drifter and is now out to [12.0] (from around [7.6] on Monday night) to win the Grade 1 contest.

10:30 - BREAKING NEWS - no Altior in Champion Chase

It has been confirmed that Altior, who was found to be lame at the weekend, will not defend his crown in Wednesday's Champion Chase.

His absence is a big blow to the race and now leaves just six runners, headed by Defi De Seuil at [2.18] and Chacun Pour Soi at [2.54]. It's [18.0] bar the two.

10:00 - The experts' verdict on Day 1

Good morning all. Ready for the Chelter-skelter? Delighted to say that the Betfair Podcast team will be producing daily episodes from the course this year. The first show sees Kieran O'Connor joined by Kevin Blake, Gary O'Brien and Barry Orr. Listen here...

We will, of course, be featuring daily tips from Tony Calvin, who is in red hot form at the moment. He runs through the whole Day 1 card here, and has five nicely priced selections.

And don't forget the exclusive columns from our stable of Racing Ambassadors. Paul Nicholls gets a rare day off today, but we have previews from Gordon Elliott, Joseph O'Brien and Olly Murphy for your delectation.