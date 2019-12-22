Cheltenham Countdown: Long Walk for The Worlds End as L'Ami surge falters

Ascot was the focus of attention in the last week of racing action before Christmas. The course had to survive inspections on both Friday and Saturday and the team there deserve plenty of credit for getting racing on, particularly on Saturday. However, with so much rain having fallen, it was no surprise that the ground was very testing, conditions too bad for connections of Saturday's main draw Paisley Park, who was withdrawn from the Long Walk Hurdle.

He's now set to run at Cheltenham on New Year's day, which will be a test of his effectiveness over shorter distances, his performances in the last year all about stamina. He remains a warm favourite for the Stayers' Hurdle on Betfair at [2.52].

In his absence, just four lined up for the Long Walk Hurdle. The Worlds End, who had been only third behind Paisley Park at Newbury last month, came out on top, though more accurately it was a race that L'Ami Serge lost rather than that The Worlds End won. Having his first start in over 18 months, L'Ami Serge travelled typically strongly through the race, looking sure to win when going to the front two out but folding for pressure after the last and allowing The Worlds End back in front in the last 50 yards.

Lack of an outing might have been a plausible excuse with some horses, but L'Ami Serge has a long history of trading short in running and getting turned over, so it doesn't really wash with him. It does, though, suggest that with a delayed challenge, he is capable of winning a good race still, having landed the Aintree Hurdle (when for once he found plenty in front) on his final start in the 2017/18 season.

Storm gains Caviar compensation

The going on the chase course was even more testing than that over hurdles, which suggests some caution in assessing the two wide-margin winners on the card. Riders Onthe Storm made amends for missing the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup the week before in unfortunate circumstances (declared a non runner in error by his stable), winning the valuable Betfair Exchange Graduation Chase with plenty to spare, the performance good enough to think he'd have taken all the beating at Cheltenham.

Handicaps are likely to be off the agenda after this effort, Riders Onthe Storm rightly a mover in the Ryanair market - he wouldn't need to improve much more to hold a major chance in a typical Ryanair.

The novice Espoir de Guye was even more impressive in winning one of the handicap chases on the card, showing a smart level of form on just his third start over fences. He tanked along and soon had the race in the bag after taking over on the home turn. Espoir de Guye is probably improving faster than the handicapper can keep up with him, so a further handicap success could well be on the cards, though he wouldn't be out of place in a graded novice, the Scilly Isles at Sandown making some appeal.

He was introduced into the Betfair Sportsbook market for the Golden Miller (the JLT as was, due to be the Marsh next March). Espoir de Guye clearly handles very soft ground well, though he had no problems with good ground when winning over hurdles on it.

Victoire one to note after promising return

First Flow started favourite in Espoir de Guye's race, but wasn't able to counter a fast-improving younger rival. There was, however, a fair bit to like about his performance, given that he tended to jump slightly left and raced on what was likely the worst of the ground, tacking round the inside, with only a couple of the others following the same path. First Flow lost second in the end as a result of his exertions, but he shaped well enough to think he can win a similar event off his current mark.

Further back, the returning Garde La Victoire was given a sympathetic ride after being off well over a year. He too went round on the inside, but travelled well enough for long enough to think he retains plenty of ability. He's been generously treated by the handicapper and could well take advantage with this under his belt.

Debonair and Breakaway future stars for Tizzard yard

Friday's card featured a couple of graded novice events, though sadly Angels Breath, an easy winner of a match for the Noel Novices' Chase, struck into himself and is set to miss the rest of the season.

The Kennel Gate for novice hurdlers went to Master Debonair, who was repeating his all-the-way success at the previous Ascot meeting. To some extent Master Debonair had a tactical advantage, though he found more after the favourite Ribble Valley moved smoothly alongside into the straight. Master Debonair looks a typically progressive young hurdler from his yard.

Third home Time Flies By, making his hurdling debut, didn't jump well enough to land a blow, though the way in which he was closing before he hit two out augurs well for his future. McFabulous, the fourth runner in the field, was the best of the quartet in bumpers, but has yet to make the same impact over hurdles. He still looks to be learning and a mistake three out seemed to unsettle him. For all that he's a keen-going sort, it may well be that he will be seen to better advantage over hurdles.

Master Debonair is likely to be Supreme bound and current odds of [17.0] look pretty fair. Though his trainer Colin Tizzard expressed some reluctance, Master Debonair would surely be worth an entry at least in the Betfair Hurdle en route.

He wasn't his stable's only potential Cheltenham novice hurdler to run during the week, as The Big Breakaway followed up his impressive Chepstow win with a similarly easy success in a novice at Newbury.

The Big Breakaway is disputing second favouritism for the Ballymore after that success and could enhance his claims further in the Grade 1 Challow Hurdle at Newbury shortly after Christmas. He and Thyme Hill, who has been more highly tried, look the best of the British-trained staying novice hurdlers seen so far.

Israel cold be a Champ in bumpers

Back at Ascot, the listed bumper was a hot race of its type, and that Israel Champ could win it under a penalty in the manner that he did marks him down as likely to be near the top of the list so far as British-trained challengers for the Champion Bumper are concerned, the performance having both style and substance to it. One doubt about his Cheltenham prospect is that both his wins have come on heavy ground, so he would need to prove himself under less testing conditions at some stage.

The post-Christmas period is one of the most intense in the jumping calendar, with three Grade 1s at Kempton on Boxing day, the Welsh National meeting, the Challow Hurdle and a good card at Cheltenham on New Year's day.

The King George at Kempton looks as if it might be run on softer ground than typical (Timeform have called the ground Soft or Heavy only twice this century), which would be a test of Cyrname's stamina as he tackles three miles for the first time.

Cyrname has the best form, but a proper test could swing things Lostintranslation's way.