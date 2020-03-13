Cheltenham Live Blog: Tips, market movers, news and fast results for Day 4

13:42 - Triumph for Burning Victory, heartbreak for Moore

Triumph Hurdle

Winner: Burning Victory

Betfair Starting Price and ISP: [15.1] BSP 13/1 ISP

Antepost High of Winner: 80

Notable In-Running Highs and Lows: Goshen [1.04] Burning Victory [100] Allmankind [2.82]

Comments: Incredible drama only the Festival can serve up. Favourite Goshen had looked imperious up until the last flight, storming clear up the straight only to go through the hurdle and dispatch Jamie Moore. Burning Victory was the one to pick up the pieces afterwards for a hollow victory.

13:15 - The Exchange live show...

Time to head over to the Racing Post studio for today's live show, in association with Betfair Exchange. Join our own Neil Hubbard and the Post tipsters as they hunt the Festival value and discuss the in-running drama.

12:57 - It's advantage Ireland in the Prestbury Cup

We mentioned Gordon Elliott's superb performance this week earlier and his six wins have helped the Irish to a healthy 11-8 lead in this year's Prestbury Cup, the annual UK v Ireland Trainers' competition. Barry Geraghty. meanwhile, remains on course for the top jockeys title, with four wins, two clear of Davy Russell and Paul Townend.

11:56 - Runners to oppose

Patrick Weaver returns with his final Lay Bets column of the Festival, and he has picked out three to take on including one in the Gold Cup.

Not sure about how to place a lay bet? Check out our short video below and read our how-to guide.





11:27 - Coming soon...

Tiger Roll may have just missed out on another Cross Country, but the race was 'perfect prep' for the Grand National, according to Gordon Elliott. A little reminder of something we have coming up before then...

BETFAIR PRESENTS | TIGER ROLL | HORSE OF A LIFETIME



COMING SOON... pic.twitter.com/F8GkBDWYd2 ? Betfair (@Betfair) March 12, 2020

10:00 - Tips and previews for Gold Cup Day

No daily podcast today unfortunately as our team had to come back home from Cheltenham early to ensure they could actually get on a plane, but we have previews aplenty, including tips from Tony Calvin, who landed a winner and two each-way places. Find out his five to back on Friday here.

It's been a cracking Festival so far for Gordon Elliott, who leads the Top Trainer standings with six wins. The Betfair Ambassador runs through his Day 4 chances here, including Delta Work in the feature race.

Paul Nicholls could be set for a massive day today with plenty of good chances, not least Clan des Obeaux in the Gold Cup and you can read his exclusive thoughts here.

It's also a busy day for Joseph O'Brien with no fewer than eight runners in action - get his verdict here - while Olly Murphy has one in the Albert Bartlett.