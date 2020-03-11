Cheltenham Ladies Day Betting: Six plays for the second day of the 2020 Festival

Copperhead will relish this track

Back Copperhead at 4/1 in the 14:10 at Cheltenham

Best bet for me today is Colin Tizzard's Copperhead at 4/1 in the RSA Chase. The way he won at Ascot was so impressive and I think this race will be run to suit. Before that he won two handicaps in taking fashion under big weights. I'm slightly disappointed that he didn't go for the National Hunt Chase but that may well be the 25-1 antepost voucher I had talking there.

He has only run here once in a bumper but this stiffer track and uphill finish will play right to his strengths and I just don't think they're going to go fast enough to get him off the bridle. And then once they turn in he'll devour the uphill finish and I think he'll put in such a good performance that he'll likely be favourite for the Gold Cup by the end of the week.

It's all about Envoi Allen...isn't it?

Lay Envoi Allen at [1.22] in the 13:30 place market at Cheltenham

Every Cheltenham preview I've watched or heard on the run up to this is that Envoi Allen is unbeatable and it appears everyone else has heard the same. For that reason I think he has been well overbacked and I am going to take on Gordon Elliot's superstar in the Ballymore Hurdle. He certainly looked the finished article when he won the Champion Bumper here last year and is still unbeaten. I genuinely think he's been so much further forward physically than the rest of his cohort that it was like he was the man taking on the boys earlier on in the season. But those boys have started to grow and catch-up.

I'm not entirely convinced that he's as far ahead of this field as most pundits would have you think and for me he's all wrong at the prices. I also get the impression that there are plenty of strong stayers in this race and when I watched his most recent win I was hardly blown away by how strong he was at the line. I'm going to lay him for a place, maybe even the 2 Places market at a very short price.

Alan Dudman

Fergal and Paddy can provide a Champagne moment

Back Champagne Well Win @ [19.5] and 6 Places @ [3.05] in the 14:50

Trainer Fergal O'Brien has enjoyed a decent season at Cheltenham, and I am hoping he can eclipse those efforts thus far with Champagne Well.

He looked like an Albert Bartlett horse earlier in the campaign and finished second in the trial race for that during the December meeting at Prestbury Park. The tactical nature of the contest (which turned into a dash) didn't suit him, but with his stamina, I like the angle of the drop in trip.

He gave Ramses De Teilee a test in the River Don last time in Grade 2 company, so he has to be of interest switching to a handicap from 141. Soft ground suits too.

Brook can be the Queen of Prestbury Park in Bumper

Back Queens Brook @ [10.0] in the 17:30 at Cheltenham

My annual dart at the Champion Bumper is always a bet I look forward to, and I am sticking with Gordon Elliott to add to his fine recent record in the race with Queens Brook.

I'm not a fan of the phrase "she could be anything", but with just one run under her belt, it's interesting that her trainer has deemed her worthy of taking her chance in this.

She certainly looked a stayer at Gowran Park in the mud on debut, and she hammered a field in that by over 20 lengths. She wasn't exactly stopping either, and you do need a stayer for this event.

With deep ground and a weight pull, she also has the services of Jamie Codd who got on the scoresheet on Tuesday. You can click here to see what the trainer thinks about her chances.



Nick Shiambouros

Copperhead to shine

Back Copperhead at [6.4] in the 14:10 at Cheltenham

Copperhead should make his presence felt in this intriguing contest.

This talented performer put in a much improved effort when beating Two For Gold in the Reynoldstown chase at Ascot last month. He took the lead two out and steadily pulled clear to win in splendid isolation. This was a first class effort and clearly there is a lot more to come. The water is deeper, but I believe he is up to the task. I think he is sitting on a big effort and is attractively priced at [6.4] on the exchange.

Champ must be respected. He fell two out when in command in the Dipper Chase over this course in January. He had previously won two chases in great style and is the main danger in my opinion. At present he is trading at [5.0] on the exchange.

Definitely Defi

Back Defi Du Seuil at [2.22] in the 15:30 at Cheltenham

Defi Du Seuil is my Wednesday banker.

This top-class chaser has done nothing wrong this season and is unbeaten in four starts. On his latest start in the Clarence House at Ascot he firmly put Un De Sceaux in his place with a superb round of jumping. He cruised in to the lead two out, and was pushed clear to win easily. He is a sound jumper with a turn of foot, and has improved since last year. I have backed him at his current price of [2.22] on the exchange.

Chacun Pour Soi beat Defi easily at Puchestown last season, but has regressed slightly in my view. He beat stablemate Min in the Dublin Chase last month. He did it well enough, but firmly believe Defi will have his measure. At present he is trading at [2.52] on the exchange.