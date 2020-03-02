To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Cheltenham Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

FA Cup Tips

Cheltenham Preview Evening

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Cheltenham Day 4 Antepost Preview: Strong pace points to Wave prospects in Triumph

Solo
Solo impresses at Kempton on British debut
Join today
View market

David Cleary plunges into the Festival antepost pool one last time, surfacing with a few thoughts on the final day's card...

"Harambe was runner-up to Getaway Trump in the valuable novice event at Sandown last April, won the Greatwood on his second start back this season, then was closing when brought down at the last in the Betfair Hurdle. That last run suggests he's still on a competitive mark and the New course at Cheltenham, on which the County is run, ought to suit him ideally."

The Gold Cup dominates the final day of the Cheltenham Festival, and if you aren't ahead by this stage there is certainly tough going to get into the black. Aside from the feature there is the Foxhunter, three of the week's toughest handicaps and two Grade 1 hurdles which have had a tendecy to throw up a surprise or two over the years.

To begin at the beginning and what - famous last words - may be the most straightforward to unravel, the Triumph Hurdle. The market here is dominated by a quartet of runners who stand out ahead of the rest on form, with for once the British-trained candidates looking to have the edge over their Irish counterparts. However, the striking thing about Allmankind, Goshen, Solo and Aspire Tower is that all four have been front runners, the first two in particular making the most of their stamina from the front.

Goshen is undoubtedly a smart young hurdler, but his jumping right is a concern on a left-handed track and the possibility the ground won't be testing enough is a worry too. Allmankind has a similar level of form, a revelation in three starts over hurdles, clearly never faced with a test sufficient to bring out his stamina in his Flat career. He's been a free-goer in all his hurdles to date but he stayed on really strongly in the mud at Chepstow last time.

Solo made a really taking British debut when winning the Adonis at Kempton, so impressive, in fact, that his being supplemented for the Champion Hurdle was floated. He pulled his way to the front when winning unchallenged at Auteuil on his previous start and is much more likely than the other three of the market leaders to adapt his style successfully. Solo looks the right favourite at this point.

Aspire Tower has also been out forcing the pace in his races, though whether he would have won at Leopardstown last time is questionable. He fell at the last, seemingly leaving the race to Cerberus, who had been runner-up to Allmanlkind at Chepstow. However, Cerberus idled in front and allowed A Wave of The Sea to come from well off the pace and land the Grade 1 prize.

Joseph O'Brien mid shot 1280.jpg

That was the third meeting between A Wave of The Sea and Cerberus and there isn't a lot between them on form. Both are still also in the Boodles, but so do most of the Triumph entries that have run three times. With the way the race is almost certain to be run, a strong stayer from off the pace with plenty of experience looks what is required and A Wave of The Sea fits that bill at [14.5]. Hopefully trainer Joseph O'Brien sees things the same way.

Redford set for leading role in Albert Bartlett

The other Grade 1 hurdles, the Albert Bartlett for staying novices has thrown up some big-priced winners in recent years. It is such a singular race, that form from earlier in the season, almost always in far more steadily-run races, doesn't always hold up. If conditions are testing then the smart chaser Ramses de Teillee, who has done so well since switching back to hurdles as a Grand National prep, would be very interesting. He will just keep galloping and others will just crack against such an experienced runner.

However, the current weather forecast is tending away from a mudbath for the Festival, so Ramses de Teillee may not be so effective. In the circumstances, one that looks a bigger price than he should be is Redford Road. He looked one of the best staying novices around when winning the Bristol Novices' over the same course and distance as the Albert Bartlett in December. He dropped back in trip and was turned out too soon when well held next time, but it's the earlier run on which to judge him.
Redford Road looks like he will be well suited by the demands of this race, he's been given a break since that last run and this race is his only Festival entry, unlike so many of the others.

Champagne to finish? Well, would be nice

Willie Mullins 1280.jpg

With no plans to ever again have a bet in the Foxhunter, let's conclude with three impossible handicaps. The Martin Pipe, the new 'getting-out stakes' for 2020, is a hard race to know just what might run, with Gordon Elliott and Willie Mullins block entering. Of the top 24 in the weights (those currently guaranteed a run), these powerhouse stables have 15 of the entries. Last year's fourth Champagne Court, who made the cut off a BHA mark of 126, is currently at no 85 in the list, despite a mark 8 lb higher.

One horse that is closer to being sure of a run than most is Champagne Well. He has a handful of other entries, but they are races where he's either flying too high or not going to get in. Therefore, hopefully, the Martin Pipe is the plan. Champagne Well hasn't had many chances in races of this type, but was a good third in the EBF Final a year ago. Since then he's been overfaced in graded novices for the most part, including behind Redford Road in the Bristol and Ramses de Teillee at Doncaster last time. His stamina ran on empty in the latter and the drop back in trip in a well-run race ought to be right up his street.

Greaneteen, unbeaten over fences, looks the right favourite for the Grand Annual. So, finally, the County Hurdle, where Harambe looks an interesting candidate. Harambe has had three runs in big-field handicaps so far. He was runner-up to Getaway Trump in the valuable novice event at Sandown last April, won the Greatwood on his second start back this, then was closing when brought down at the last in the Betfair Hurdle. That last run suggests he's still on a competitive mark and the New course at Cheltenham, on which the County is run, ought to suit him ideally.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

Recommended bets

A Wave of The Sea at [14.5] in the Triumph Hurdle
Harambe at [36.0] in the County Hurdle
Redford Road at [28.0] in the Albert Bartlett
Champagne Well at [28.0] in the Martin Pipe

Cheltenham 13th Mar (Triumph Hurdle)

Friday 13 March, 1.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Solo
Goshen
Allmankind
Aspire Tower
Sir Psycho
A Wave Of The Sea
Cerberus
Burning Victory
Mick Pastor
Navajo Pass
Hook Up
Leagan Gaeilge
GA Law
Lord Lamington
Repetitio
Fujimoto Flyer
Mind The Crack
Fantastic Ms Fox
Red Gerry
Sacchoandvanzetti
Gabrielle Du Seuil
Blame It On Sally
Never Do Nothing
Gerolamo Cardano
Recent Revelations
Rockadenn
Thyme White
Anna Bunina
Earl Of Harrow
Questionare
Tremwedge
Clemencia
Manucci
Three Comets
Dehradun
Picture Poet
Up
Down

Bet slip

Cheltenham 13th Mar (County Hurdle)

Friday 13 March, 1.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ciel De Neige
Mohaayed
Aramon
Garo De Juilley
Adjali
Front View
Soviet Pimpernel
Blackbow
Ch’tibello
Eldorado Allen
Countister
Eglantine Du Seuil
Embittered
Janidil
Saglawy
Saint Roi
Mt Leinster
Moon Over Germany
Not So Sleepy
Buildmeupbuttercup
Fusil Raffles
Stratum
Ashington
Black Tears
Canardier
Concertista
Conflated
Entoucas
Francin
Franco De Port
Sofia’s Rock
West Cork
Harambe
Christopher Wood
Golden Jewel
Leoncavallo
Miranda
Remiluc
Zanza
Beaufort West
Birds of Prey
Bullionaire
Dostal Phil
Eden Du Houx
Elgin
Elusive Belle
Elvis Mail
Faire Part Sivola
Gumball
Le Ligerien
Lethal Steps
Lust For Glory
Mack The Man
Mengli Khan
Quel Destin
Quoi De Neuf
Rathhill
Scaramanga
Sir Valentine
Stolen Silver
Thatsy
The Very Man
Tiger Tap Tap
Top Moon
Wild Max
You Raised Me Up
Marlborough Sounds
Oakley
Pakens Rock
Popong
Scardura
Thinking
Barra
Buzz
Chesterfield
Ecco
Fan De Blues
Foveros
Mary Frances
Minella Charmer
Mister Blue Sky
Nelson River
On To Victory
Scheu Time
Son Of Camas
Tiger Voice
Black Pirate
Main Fact
Beat The Judge
Big Blue
Chti Balko
Dear Sire
Rhosneigr
Surin
Applesandpierres
Jabbaar
Baracalu
Man Of Plenty
Up
Down

Bet slip

Cheltenham 13th Mar (Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle)

Friday 13 March, 1.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Thyme Hill
Monkfish
Latest Exhibition
Harry Senior
Ramses De Teillee
Fury Road
The Big Breakaway
Cobblers Way
Longhouse Poet
Sempo
Diol Ker
Lieutenant Rocco
Redford Road
Aione
Lord Royal
One For The Team
Mossy Fen
The Cashel Man
Run Wild Fred
Silver Sheen
Shakem Up’arry
House Island
Janidil
Perfect Harmony
Kiltealy Briggs
Five O’clock
The Big Getaway
Column of Fire
Decor Irlandais
Fully Charged
The Butcher Said
Francin
Vis Ta Loi
Cat Tiger
The Bosses Oscar
Champagne Well
Asterion Forlonge
Mr Hendricks
Drury
Assemble
Easywork
Escaria Ten
Home By The Lee
Vent d’Automne
Ofalltheginjoints
Colreevy
Floueur
Brinkley
Fils d’Oudairies
Doctor Duffy
Beacon Edge
Battle Of Midway
Eden Flight
Foxy Jacks
Opposites Attract
Oscar Academy
Sixshooter
Anything Will Do
Heaven Help Us
Bobby Bow
Eklat de Rire
Make The Switch
No Hidden Charges
The Wolf
Stick With Bill
Timberman
Et Dite
Do Your Job
Eurowork
Macgiloney
Braeside
Ruthless Article
Last Minute Man
Aircraft Carrier
Up
Down

Bet slip

Cheltenham 13th Mar (Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle)

Friday 13 March, 1.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Front View
Column Of Fire
Ilikedwayurthinkin
Pileon
Downtown Getaway
Canardier
Five O’clock
Flash The Steel
Francin
The Bosses Oscar
Palmers Hill
Shan Blue
Ciel De Neige
Dostal Phil
Entoucas
Mcfabulous
Saint Roi
Thomas Macdonagh
Conflated
One For Rosie
Beaufort West
Birds of Prey
Black Pirate
Braid Blue
Cartwright
Concertista
Dame De Compagnie
Daphne Du Clos
Drury
Eden Du Houx
Fakir
I’m A Game Changer
My Sister Sarah
Nordano
Phoenix Way
Stratum
Strong Glance
Tamaroc Du Mathan
Thatsy
The Butcher Said
Umbrigado
Champagne Well
Adjali
Espoir De Romay
Mengli Khan
Sixshooter
The Mighty Don
Alfa Mix
Anything Will Do
Anytime Will Do
Assemble
Before Midnight
Black Tears
Cavalry Master
Champagne Court
Coeur De Lion
Coko Beach
Colonial Dreams
Copper Gone West
Corrany
Duc De Beauchene
Ecco
Escaria Ten
Falco Blitz
Fan De Blues
Flic Ou Voyou
Floueur
Go Another One
Goodbye Dancer
Gran Geste
Happygolucky
Indefatigable
Koshari
Poker Play
Popong
Portrush Ted
Rathhill
Storm Arising
The Con Man
The Very Man
The Wolf
You Raised Me Up
Rocket Lad
Danny Kirwan
Honest Vic
Ballyhome
Battle Of Midway
Doctor Duffy
Fanfan Du Seuil
First Lord De Cuet
Great White Shark
Khage
Lethal Steps
Macgiloney
Mill Green
Ofalltheginjoints
Perfect Harmony
Scaramanga
Zanza
Mister Blue Sky
Sayo
Who’s My Jockey
Chti Balko
Cliffs of Dover
Everybreathyoutake
Lisa De Vassy
Bialco
Burrows Park
Clondaw Native
Doubly Clever
Echiquier
Foveros
Foxy Jacks
Howling Milan
Its All Guesswork
Last Minute Man
Remastered
Ruthless Article
Scheu Time
Shantou Village
Stimulating Song
The Vollan
Big Blue
Air Horse One
Surin
Barra
Bootlegger
Braeside
Eclat Des Mottes
En Meme Temps
Garo De Juilley
Jacamar
No Hidden Charges
Now Look At Me
Shanwalla
Imperial Knight
Always Resolute
Applesandpierres
Hygrove Percy
Oi The Clubb Oi’s
Our Power
Political Policy
Presented Well
Tap Tap Boom
Tight Call
Up
Down

Bet slip

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

David Cleary,

More Cheltenham Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles