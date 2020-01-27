Cheltenham Countdown: Santini books Gold Cup place with gritty success

The Cotswold Chase, sponsored by Paddy Power, doesn't always live up to its billing as a Gold Cup trial, but this year it just might. Although four of the six runners failed to deliver for one reason or another, the pair that dominated the market dominated the race as well. And with Bristol de Mai on his game once again, Santini had to run much better than he had at Sandown on his reappearance to come out on top.

Santini had had a breathing operation since that outing in early-November and went more sweetly through the race this time, though Bristol de Mai was just that bit slicker over his fences and travelled better from the top of the hill as well. Even a peck three out lost Bristol de Mai the lead only for a short while, but Santini's stamina came fully into play after the last, enabling him to get on top in the final furlong.

Santini gave Bristol de Mai a similar sort of beating to that inflicted by Lostintranslation in the Betfair Chase at Haydock, that track arguably more the runner-up's track, though it was so far back to the other finishers here that it's hard to argue Bristol de Mai hasn't run to a similar level.

Santini was runner-up in the RSA Chase last season, just ahead of Delta Work, who has also put himself in the Gold Cup picture this winter, and could well come on again for this run. Santini at [7.8] is now the shortest priced of the trio for the Gold Cup.

Bristol de Mai had faded out of second late on in last March's Gold Cup and will presumably take his chance again, though it's hard to see him winning; the Grand National might be the option.

Of the rest, a line can be put through the efforts of the novice Slate House, who just didn't run any sort of race, and Top Ville Ben, who was too keen under a hold-up ride. The Ladbrokes Trophy winner De Rasher Counter made two significant mistakes, another one who didn't show his form.

Paisley Park tunes up for Stayers' in style

Paisley Park showed his well-being in landing the Cleeve Hurdle for the second year running and looks a worthy short-priced favourite for the Stayers' Hurdle, though the form here is suspect, the proximity of the well-positioned Lisnagar Oscar suggesting a cautious view be taken. That said, Paisley Park has always looked best in well-run races, so that he could win one run much more steadily in the style that he did augurs well.

Summerville Boy, up a further half-mile in trip, confirmed the form he'd shown in the Relkeel under another well-judged ride; he deserves to take his chance in the Stayers', though will surely need Paisley Park to run below form to gain anything more than a place.

If The Cap Fits was well supported against the favourite, but the cards didn't fall his way, stuck behind horses as the pace quickened, his chance gone as a result. He's worth another chance, though confidence he might lay down a challenge to Paisley Park in the Stayers' has been somewhat dented.

Roland may yet prove King of the novices

The Classic, a trial for the Ballymore, was also somewhat muddling and here it is by no means sure the best horse came out on top. Harry Senior was the winner, though he got the optimum ride, in terms of when and where he made his move, going perhaps only fourth best on the home turn. Not surprisingly, his strong finish suggests Harry Senior may be more an Albert Bartlett type than one for the Ballymore, the ante-post markets reflecting that.

The runner-up King Roland may well be the better prospect of the pair anyway, impressing with the way he swept to the front round the bend but making his move too early and rather blindsided by the winner at the last. King Roland's overall profile suggests he's one of the best British-trained contenders for the Ballymore.

Meanwhile, the third Protektorat, giving weight away all round, is also of interest, the waiting tactics a little overdone, for all that he is a bit tricky. The race that sprang to mind for him is the Imperial Cup, as a well-run handicap would surely show him to maximum advantage and the drop back in trip (on probably soft ground) wouldn't be a problem.

Lady Buttons headlines action from elsewhere

Up at Doncaster, there were a couple of performances that rippled the Albert Bartlett market. Glynn, who was well backed late on, was very professional on hurdling debut when bolting up in an EBF qualifier, while smart chaser Ramses de Teillee ground out victory in the Grade 2 River Don Novices' Hurdle, ultimately winning by a long way. Both are interesting, though, problematic, so far as Cheltenham is concerned.

Glynn is short of experience for what is always a gruelling race, while Ramses de Tiellee needs a run over fences before the end of Cheltenham to qualify for this year's Grand National, his main target, so the race may not be on the agenda. Otherwise he'd be ideal.

On the novice chase front, there was plenty to like about Mister Fisher's defeat of Al Dancer in the Lightning Novices' Chase, overcoming the drop in trip under a quick-witted James Bowen ride; he's doing a lot right over fences and even if he's not quite up to the Marsh/Golden Miller he has a bright future. Al Dancer looked to be going the better but again came up short, beaten three starts running now since his chasing debut.

Maire Banrigh had little to beat in the Lady Protectress at Huntingdon, but her jumping will stand her in good stead and she looks well worth a shot at the Arkle, two miles likely to be her trip round Cheltenham.

On the subject of mares, a hat raised again to the splendid Lady Buttons who lowered Floressa's colours at Doncaster. Lady Buttons doesn't really have a race at Cheltenham (this season at least), though the Champion Chase is apparently under consideration. Floressa, who was hampered late on, didn't lose much in defeat and remains a contender for the Dawn Run, the mares novice.

Finally, to Phoenix Way who landed the Pertemps qualifier at Huntingdon. In a steadily-run race, Phoenix Way had tanked along and was still on the bridle at the last, just nudged along in the last 100 yards to lead on the post. He had any amount in hand and even if the handicapper takes avoiding action it's hard to think Phoenix Way will go up enough. It will be interesting, to say the least, to see which of Phoenix Way and Sire du Berlais Barry Geraghty rides in the Final.