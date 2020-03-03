To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Cheltenham 2020 Quiz: Test your Festival knowledge

Question 1 of 12

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls won the Supreme Novices' Hurdle for the first time in which year?

Question 2 of 12

Nicky Henderson & Willie Mullins have won the Arkle Chase how many times since 2010?

Question 3 of 12

How many times was Ruby Walsh leading rider at the Cheltenham Festival?

Question 4 of 12

Who was the last horse to win the RSA Chase & Gold Cup in consecutive seasons?

Question 5 of 12

Willie Mullins trained his first winner of the Cheltenham Bumper in which year?

Question 6 of 12

Which horse gave Betfair Ambassador Gordon Elliott his first win in the Coral Cup?

Question 7 of 12

What year was in inaugural running of the Mares Novices Hurdle?

Question 8 of 12

How many horses have won The Marsh's Novice Chase & won again at the Cheltenham Festival?

Question 9 of 12

Which horse defeated subsequent Champion Hurdler Annie Power in the 2014 Stayers Hurdle?

Question 10 of 12

Since the turn of the century how many horses have completed the County Hurdle & Champion Hurdle double?

Question 11 of 12

Who gave Tony McCoy his first win in the Cheltenham Gold Cup?

Question 12 of 12

Which horse was the last dual winner of the Foxhunters Chase?

The Cheltenham Festival 2020 is almost here so, ahead of a fabulous four days of racing, test your knowledge of all things Prestbury Park with our quiz on the event's history...

The Cheltenham Festival is the biggest four days in the Jump racing calendar and the highlight of spring. It's the one all trainers, including Betfair Ambassadors Paul Nicholls and Gordon Elliott, are thinking about for months in advance. It culminates with a Friday afternoon that includes the race everyone wants to win - the Gold Cup.

This year, the Festival runs from Tuesday 10 March to Friday 13. There are numerous fascinating stories and intriguing plot-lines to think about in the build up and there are a sure to be a few surprises once the action gets underway.

In the meantime, take a trip down the Festival's rich memory lane by testing your knowledge with our special Cheltenham quiz. Good luck.

Editor,

