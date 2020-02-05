To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Cheltenham Festival 2020: All the details ahead of Betfair's live preview evening

Cheltenham Horse
Get exclusive insight and tips ahead of this year's Cheltenham Festival by tuning in to our Live Preview evening on March 5
Join today
View market

Betfair will be hosting our annual Cheltenham preview evening on Thursday March 5, featuring a number of racing heavyweights on the panel and loads of enhanced prices on key races. Find out how you can join below...

"The event kicks off at 19:00 and is a must-watch for bettors, featuring regular enhanced prices on big Festival races throughout the evening."

All the details have been finalised for the best Cheltenham preview evening of the lot!

Betfair's Cheltenham preview features all our racing ambassadors as well as the sharpest minds in the game.

Staged on Thursday March 5, the night will be hosted by Racing TV pundit and Betfair columnist Gary O'Brien, will feature Betfair ambassadors Paul Nicholls, Gordon Elliott, Joseph O'Brien and Olly Murphy. Racing Post tipster, Paul Kealy, and Betfair's own Barry Orr complete the panel.

The evening, staged in conjunction with the Racing Post and MyRacing, will be hosted at the Shaw Theatre, just off Euston Road, central London.

The event kicks off at 19:00 and is a must-watch for bettors, featuring regular enhanced prices on big Festival races throughout the evening. A limited amount of tickets will be available for the general public on Eventbrite.

For those who can't make the event, the night will be live streamed here on Betting.Betfair, and also on our Facebook page and and @Betfair Twitter account, as well as via Racing Post and My Racing channels.

Cheltenham Preview Evening, March 5

Venue: The Shaw Theatre, London NW1
Date: Thursday 5th March
Start Time: 19:00
Host: Gary O’Brien
Panel: Paul Nicholls, Gordon Elliott, Joseph O'Brien, Olly Murphy, Paul Kealy & Barry Orr
Media Partner: Racing Post & MyRacing
Live Stream: Betfair Facebook & Twitter & Racing Post Facebook & Twitter

Cheltenham Festival (Gold Cup)

Tuesday 10 March, 1.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Al Boum Photo
Santini
Delta Work
Lostintranslation
Kemboy
Clan Des Obeaux
Presenting Percy
Native River
Monalee
Bristol De Mai
Chriss Dream
Elegant Escape
Real Steel
Frodon
La Bague Au Roi
Bellshill
Jett
The Conditional
Cepage
De Rasher Counter
Top Ville Ben
Death Duty
Mister Whitaker
Saint Calvados
Discorama
Shattered Love
Alpha Des Obeaux
Balko Des Flos

