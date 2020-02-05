Cheltenham Festival 2020: All the details ahead of Betfair's live preview evening

All the details have been finalised for the best Cheltenham preview evening of the lot!

Betfair's Cheltenham preview features all our racing ambassadors as well as the sharpest minds in the game.

Staged on Thursday March 5, the night will be hosted by Racing TV pundit and Betfair columnist Gary O'Brien, will feature Betfair ambassadors Paul Nicholls, Gordon Elliott, Joseph O'Brien and Olly Murphy. Racing Post tipster, Paul Kealy, and Betfair's own Barry Orr complete the panel.

The evening, staged in conjunction with the Racing Post and MyRacing, will be hosted at the Shaw Theatre, just off Euston Road, central London.

The event kicks off at 19:00 and is a must-watch for bettors, featuring regular enhanced prices on big Festival races throughout the evening. A limited amount of tickets will be available for the general public on Eventbrite.

For those who can't make the event, the night will be live streamed here on Betting.Betfair, and also on our Facebook page and and @Betfair Twitter account, as well as via Racing Post and My Racing channels.