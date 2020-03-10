Champion Chase: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

1. Altior (NON-RUNNER)

2. Bun Doran (Tom George/ Jonathan Burke)

Got a good ride and was in receipt of weight when winning Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton in December. Early faller when 20/1 for Game Spirit at Newbury last time and has something to find at this level

3. Chacun Pour Soi (Willie Mullins/ Paul Townend)

Made a huge impact after a lengthy absence when winning his first two chases for this stable last spring, notably beating Defi du Seuil by just over four lengths in Ryanair Novices' Chase at Punchestown. Probably needed the run behind A Plus Tard at Leopardstown in December and put up an outstanding performance when beating Min by nearly four lengths in the Dublin Chase there last month. Open to further improvement.

4. Defi du Seuil (Philip Hobbs/ Barry Geraghty)

Added last year's JLT Novices' Chase to earlier Festival win in the Triumph Hurdle. Had no excuses against Chacun Pour Soi at Punchestown next time but has since completed hat-trick in Shloer Chase at Cheltenham, Tingle Creek at Sandown and Clarence House Chase at Ascot, accounting for Un de Sceaux on last two occasions. Record this season is hard to fault and looks sure to give another good account.

5. Dynamite Dollars (Paul Nicholls/ Harry Cobden)

Won four out of five in novice chases last season before injury struck. Shaped well after more than a year's absence when third to Altior and Sceau Royal in Game Spirit at Newbury last time after making most, but this demands much more.

6. Politologue (Paul Nicholls/ Harry Skelton)

High-class chaser has finished fourth and second in the last two renewals of this race. Had wind op before finishing second to Defi du Seuil in the Shloer Chase here in autumn but went backwards from that in the Tingle Creek when reported to have bled. Freshened up since but something to find in stronger renewal than last year.

7. Sceau Royal (Alan King/ Daryl Jacob)

Strong traveller who won Shloer Chase here on first start last season. Placed three times behind Altior since then, including when third in this race last year (led over last) and when runner-up in Game Spirit at Newbury last time, unable to match winner's turn of foot. Will do well to be placed again.