Cheltenham Champion Day Betting: Tuesday tips from the Bets of the Day team

Alan Thompson

A good one to play in the opener

Back Fiddlerontheroof each-way at 13/2 in the 13:30 at Cheltenham

Fiddlerontheroof in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle (13.30) was so impressive when winning the Tolworth that his jockey Robbie Power was quite rightly strongly singing his praises immediately after the race. The way he picked-up in that race before two out until home is normally the kind of ability only shown by very good horses.

That Sandown hill is so arduous that if you make a strong move showing good acceleration that far out you normally pay the price after the last. But Colin Tizzard's six-year-old just kept lengthening all the way through the line. Connections did suggest the Ballymore could be the option had it been good-to-soft ground but on soft this strongly run two miles looks ideal. I cannot see him out of the places and he has to be backed each-way at 13/2.

Not So Sleepy can jump out in front

Back-to-Lay Not So Sleepy at BSP or [40]+ in the 15:30 at Cheltenham

Hughie Morrison's Not So Sleepy was disappointing last time in the Betfair Hurdle but I think there's a strong chance he gets a free go out in front here and as such he rates a good back-to-lay selection, currently trading about [32.0] he could go off a bit bigger than that come race time. The other jockeys might well think that the main dangers are the ones to keep an eye on and let this fellow have far too much rope.

The way he won those two races at Ascot earlier in the season gives me the strong impression that given an easy lead that he could well get a lot of these at it from a long way out. I'm hoping he gets into a nice rhythm and by halfway be in a position to trade out for a profit, but I would also leave some in the tank to take us later into the race.

If we can get involved at [40.0]+ pre-race all the better but I will take the BSP if lower as a starting point, and will be looking to place in running lay bets initially to get my stake back, and then at much lower prices to guarantee a profit.

Alan Dudman

Galvin looks very tempting from excellent mark

Back Galvin @ [8.0] in the 16:50 at Cheltenham

Hopefully we can get off to a good start for the week with a bet in the Novices' Handicap Chase at 16:50, and Galvin ticks quite a few boxes for me and he's the one at [8.0].

I like graded form switching into handicaps for the Irish runners, and the Gordon Elliott-trained selection is certainly well treated from 144 considering his hurdling rating of 142.

In fact, over the smaller ones, he ran in last term's Ballymore. He was still in contention making a move before a late error scuppered his chances, so he is worth a shout on that alone.

So far over fences, he still looks a work in progress. It didn't go according to plan clearly at Galway, but I liked his run at Punchestown last time behind the smart Salsaretta. She made the running whilst Galvin was coming from a deeper position. He did make a couple of late errors with those different tactics, but it was an eyecatching run nonetheless, and Salsaretta has scored twice since.

This 2m4f could be his ideal trip, and by stallion Gold Well, his stock tend to stay forever. Although the sire on the dam side of Galvin is the legendary "biter" Moonax. And for sentimental reasons I'll enjoy this as I backed Moonax for his hurdling debut at Huntingdon at odds-on when I was a student.

Moonax - you owe me one.

Play it again Sam - who can Lord it over rivals

Back Lord Du Mesnil @ [7.4] in the 17:30 at Cheltenham

I tend to be a creature of habit with races that are top of my punting tree at the Festival, and the old four-miler is always high on my list. Of course the race has been tweaked for this year, involving qualifying, jockeys and the new distance - but I am still involved. And stand by for my usual Champion Bumper bet!

Step forward Richard Hobson's Lord Du Mesnil. He'll have to be good to beat some of the crack Irish horses here, in particular Carefully Selected - but his price is a bit tight at [3.25], and he looks to be the typical sort of classic Betfair horse in terms of laying or backing.

There could be a slight question mark about the jumping of the fav, but I have no fears in that department with Lord Du Mesnil, who put in a great round at Haydock earlier in the season to capture The Last Fling Chase by nine lengths.

He backed up that run again at the Lancashire track with a good second in the Grand National Trial.

For a young horse on the up, he is worth keeping onside for this, especially with his preference for testing ground. Heavy will suit, and the forecast isn't great.

The booking of Sam Waley-Cohen is another big plus, so is the ability to race up with the pace, as Carefully Selected likes to bowl along too. Of course if you are backing and laying, his price of [7.4] gives us a bit of leeway in terms of hopefully laying back a portion of the bet.

Nick Shiambouros

Please take Note

Back Notebook at [4.3] in the 14:10 at Cheltenham

Notebook should go very close in this mouthwatering Grade 1 contest.

This high class performer is unbeaten in four starts this term, and has rock solid credentials coming in to this race. On his latest start at Leopardstown last month he defeated Cash Back in game fashion. He took a definite advantage on the run to the last, and found extra close home to score narrowly. He is a sound jumper and has a great attitude. I believe he is the horse to beat,and is fairly priced at [4.3] on the exchange.

Fakir D'Oudairies is held by the selection on the book, but may have more to offer over this stiffer course. At present he is trading at [5.3] on the exchange.

Amazing Epatante

Back Epatante at [4.6] in the 15:30 at Cheltenham

Epatante is taken to win this historic race.

This smart mare was most impressive when beating Silver Streak in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton. She swept to the front two out, and pulled clear to win with any amount in hand. This was a huge effort, and trainer Nicky Henderson will have her spot on for this assignment. I do not think we have seen the best of her, and she is attractively priced at [4.6] on the exchange. She is a strong traveler and is also an excellent back-to-lay candidate.

Stablemate Fusil Raffles is trading at [22.0] on the exchange. He failed to complete behind the selection, but ran as if something was amiss. Worth a saver at this price.