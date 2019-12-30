Cheltenham Countdown: Clan takes second King George as Epatante sparkles

The centrepiece of the Christmas programme, the eagerly-anticipated clash between Cyrname and Lostintranslation for the King George VI Chase, proved an anticlimax; however, there was still a really impressive Grade 1 winner on the Kempton card, in the shape of the Christmas Hurdle winner Epatante, who shot to the head of the Champion Hurdle market, even shorter [4.3] after Klassical Dream's flop in Ireland later in the week.

Clan takes advantage as market leaders fail to fire

The King George went, for the second year running, to Clan des Obeaux, who built on the promise of his reappearance at Down Royal, clearly all the fitter for that run and looking at least as good as ever. Clan des Obeaux seemed not to quite stay in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last season, but, a year older, is surely worth another try at the blue riband.

The problem with assessing just what Clan des Obeaux achieved, is that it's as likely as not that nothing else in the race gave its running. Only five went to post, Thistlecrack withdrawn on the day with a minor set-back, Altior switched to the Desert Orchid, even before an abscess ruled him out of Christmas action. Lostintranslation's rider Robbie Power never looked entirely happy with his mount and called it a day when well held in the straight. The other three runners finished, but none of Cyrname, Footpad and Aso fully convinced that they stayed three miles on soft ground.

Cyrname, in any case, didn't go with his usual zest, slightly more patiently ridden as well, and left the clear impression he wasn't at his best. He may well get another chance in this race another year, but presumably will drop in trip for the rest of this season, with the Ascot Chase and perhaps the Ryanair and/or the Melling on his agenda. Perhaps the Silviniaco Conti, newly promoted to Grade 2 at Kempton next month, could be an option. Altior is due to run there, and, given he trained the horse in whose honour the race is named, perhaps Paul Nicholls might fancy sending Cyrname in to bat against that rival again.

Lostintranslation was reported to have had a breathing problem and hopefully this will just be a blip for the Betfair Chase winner. He remains the most likely of the British-trained candidates for the Gold Cup, the inconclusive outcome of the Grade 1 Savills Chase in Ireland later in the week - under four lengths covered the first five home - leaving the ante-post market wide open.

Raffles baffles Henderson as Epatante heads Champion market

As said, that is no longer true of the Champion Hurdle market, though. Epatante was impressive in stepping up in grade in beating last season's Champion third Silver Streak in the Christmas Hurdle. She may have flopped when sent off at just 15/8 for the Dawn Run at Cheltenham in March but she's looked a different proposition in two runs back this winter and, with the mares allowance and the potential of more to come, she clearly merits very serious consideration for the Champion.

Interestingly, her trainer Nicky Henderson, in several interviews afterwards, said that he had expected one of his other runners, Fusil Raffles, who went off joint favourite with Epatante, to emerge from the race as his best Champion Hurdle candidate, but Fusil Raffles left the impression he wasn't quite right on the day, a bit free early and folding into the straight. The trainer was unable to explain the poor performance, but his profile is otherwise very positive and Fusil Raffles may yet establish himself back near the top of the pack.

In all this, Henderson's third runner in the Christmas Hurdle, Verdana Blue, who won the race in 2018, is in danger of getting overlooked. On her first outing since the Sagaro Stakes on the Flat in early-May, she shaped really well, making a promising forward move after three out before lack of fitness and ground softer than ideal told in the closing stages. Verdana Blue showed more than enough to suggest she retains all her ability, and as such looks significantly overpriced in the Champion Hurdle market, currently [50.0] available on the Exchange or 33/1 with Betfair Sportsbook.

Slate House an RSA player after convincing Kauto Star victory

The Kauto Star Novices' Chase, the third Grade 1 on the Kempton card, went to Slate House, who made amends for his tumble in the BetVictor Gold Cup. He had some fortune himself, with Master Tommytucker falling four from home, in front and still going well, in turn hampering two of the remaining four runners. However, Black Op, who had been runner-up to Champ at Newbury, was still a significant opponent, one that appeared to give his running yet was unable to match Slate House in the closing stages. The form Slate House showed is on a par with that Champ has shown, and both have more to offer, so there probably shouldn't be so much between them in the market for the RSA Chase.



Slate House's trainer Colin Tizzard had another novice chaser to add to his Festival team after Christmas, the really progressive Copperhead making short work of some experienced handicappers in winning the Mandarin Handicap at Newbury. Copperhead is a really sound jumper who looks a thorough stayer and, as such, the National Hunt Chase is the obvious target.

Maire looks an Arkle possible after completing 5-timer

Other post-Christmas novice chase action concerned a couple of races that had an impact on the Arkle market. The most obvious one was the Wayward Lad on the second day of Kempton's meeting. Fanion d'Estruval, so impressive in winning a handicap at Newbury, was a warm favourite ahead of Al Dancer, bidding to get back on track after his defeat at Cheltenham, but neither really jumped well enough. Grand Sancy was another who didn't really come up to expectations and instead Global Citizen made all. With his yard suddenly resurgent, Global Citizen looked a smart chasing prospect, though whether he's a Cheltenham horse remains to be seen - his style of racing is very much suited to sharper, flat tracks.

Perhaps a better Arkle option, [24.0], is the mare Maire Banrigh, who was impressive n landing a five-timer in the novice handicap at Doncaster on Sunday. She is a bold jumper, with a fine attitude, and the way in which she saw off the challenge of the favourite Baddesley Knight in the straight was very encouraging. Maire Banrigh would have no problem coping with the demands of Cheltenham's fences and she looks an obvious candidate for the Kingmaker at Warwick, on her way to a possible Festival tilt.

Lady Buttons prevails in Doncaster thriller

The feature on the Doncaster card was the Yorkshire Silver Vase, a valuable listed chase for mares, which produced a very tight finish between a trio of smart mares at the top of their game. The wonderful Lady Buttons came out on top for the second year running, leading on the post in a much stronger renewal than the one she'd landed in 2018. The new mares chase isn't being added to the Festival programme until 2021, which is a shame for her connections, but the Lady Protectress at Huntingdon or the Yorkshire Rose, back over hurdles, would be the obvious next option.

The other British Grade 1s over the Festive period went to Allmankind and Thyme Hill. Allmankind galloped his rivals into the ground in landing the Finale Hurdle at Chepstow. now unbeaten in three starts over hurdles. He has a smart level of form, though it is disconcerting that he still isn't learning to settle in his races, which will count against him as he tackles stronger opposition. His current odds for the Triumph aren't especially enticing.

Thyme Hill is also unbeaten in three starts over hurdles, adding the Challow Hurdle to his two wins at Grade 2 level. He still doesn't look quite the finished article, showing signs of greenness still under pressure against an experienced Flat performer in the shape of The Cashel Man at Newbury, but he sees his races out well and a price of [6.8] looks about right for the Albert Bartlett, though the Ballymore/Baring Bingham may be an alternative if conditions are testing.