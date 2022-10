NAP: Rexem can win again

Rexem - 13:30 Cheltenham

Rexem made his final start in bumpers a winning one and he showed plenty to work on in a race which has worked out well on his debut over hurdles at Galway in July.

He confirmed that promise with a dominant success at Downpatrick in August and followed up with a bit in hand at Killarney 12 days later. That form has been boosted by the runner-up since and it is interesting he has been given a short break ahead of this assignment given his trainer has won the last two renewals of this race. Rexem should relish the longer trip and he looks potentially smart.

No. 1 Rexem (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: John McConnell, Ireland

Jockey: S. D. Torrens

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: A walk in the park?

Life In The Park - 16:25 Cheltenham

Life In The Park was progressive in a short spell over hurdles, winning two of his four starts in that sphere, and he looked an above-average prospect when making a winning start over fences at Listowel last month.

That looked an interesting race for the time of year and Life In The Park made a deep impression, always well positioned and jumping well in the main (although he went to his right on a few occasions), putting the race to bed with a big move between four and three out. There should be plenty more to come from him, especially now moving up in trip, and he's a confident selection to follow up.

No. 3 Life In The Park (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.32 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: D. J. O'Keeffe

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY: More to come from An Tailliur

An Tailliur - 15:50 Cheltenham

An Tailliur was prolific last season, winning seven of his eight completed starts, and he lost little in defeat when runner-up at Cartmel on his final start in May.

He was strong in the betting on that occasion, seeing out the slightly longer trip thoroughly, and he may have pushed the winner even closer had things gone a bit more smoothly for him after two out. An Tailliur came a long way in a short space of time last season so it wouldn't be wise to rule out even more progress on his return from five months off.