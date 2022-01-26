Betfair's Brand New Ambassador: Bryony Frost joins the yard

Bryony Frost, who was the first female jockey to win the King George VI Chase and Betfair Tingle Creek, has officially joined the Betfair team.

Bryony joins an already stellar line up of Betfair ambassadors, including 12-time champion trainer Paul Nicholls, two-time champion jockey Ryan Moore/strong> and racing experts Kevin Blake, Tony Calvin, Kate Tracey and Vanessa Ryle, as a Betfair contributor.

She will feature on Betfair's racing podcasts, including the newly launched Cheltenham 'Roarcast' in the build up to the Festival. Additionally, Bryony will be giving her exclusive thoughts right here on Betting.Betfair on a weekly basis.

Welcome to the @Betfair family Bryony Frost pic.twitter.com/pA4hYJUcU1 ? Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) January 26, 2022

Bryony said: "I'm super excited to become a Betfair Brand Ambassador. Being part of the Ditcheat team with Paul Nicholls means I've seen first-hand how great a crew they are to work with and some of the cool horse racing content they produce.

"This is a very important part of the season with all the big spring racing festivals fast approaching and we have some really exciting plans over the coming months."

Laura-Jane O'Shea, CEO of Betfair, added: "We are delighted to welcome Bryony to the Betfair Ambassador family. Just like Betfair, she has been an innovator in her field. Raising from Champion Conditional in 2019 to establishing herself in the top echelons of National Hunt Racing. Not easily done in such a competitive environment."

"Her admirable work ethic and sense of fair play are a reflection of our own values and we are excited by the prospect of working with a genuine role model to generate great content, which will not only serve our customers but will also help showcase Horse Racing to the wider public in a positive and collaborative way."