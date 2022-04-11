Bryony Frost: I'm itching to get back out there after Aintree fall

Hitting the ground off Flic Ou Voyou at Ayr the week before Aintree was a hard hit, but I was able to ride again the next day. Thursday's Aintree fall on Thyme White in the Red Rum Chase - just my third ride later - coming on top of the Ayr hit was too much for the body to shake off, and for the second year running I'm in a race against time to be fit for the final day of the season at Sandown on April 23.



It's a yearly routine which I could do without, but I made it last year after my fall on Yala Enki in the Grand National and I had one of the best days of my whole career when winning the Celebration Chase on Greaneteen and the Oaksey Chase on Frodon, so you'll understand how desperate I am to make it back again.

The next steps...





I'll have more of an idea after seeing specialist Geoff Graham in Wales. Geoff is a consultant orthopaedic surgeon at the University Teaching Hospital in Cardiff, and he's seen his share of jockeys as he has a special interest in sports injuries and works closely with Dr Jerry Hill at the BHA. If anyone can tell me what my chances are it's Geoff. He won't hold me back a second longer than needed, but he'll give it to me straight and he'll be realistic about time frames.



Jockeys aren't the easiest to deal with in these circumstances, as our careers are short and we are obsessed with racing. There's nothing worse than being stuck on the sidelines when horses you might have ridden are running, but I'll need to be firing on all cylinders before I come back.



Dr Hill has been brilliant, organising the scans and so on, making the appointments for me, and keeping my expectations in check. What I'm waiting for now is to be given a timeframe for recovery, and at the minute I don't have that, which is frustrating, although it's nobody's fault - just the nature of this fall.



Once I get a handle on it I can think 'Right, this is what I've got, this is my timeframe, and this is what I can be doing to make sure I meet it'. I'll be a lot more settled with a plan. I'll know what I might be missing, and I'll know what I can look forward to if I do things right. In the meantime I just have to hope for the best, while mentally trying to prepare myself for the worst.



The fall was just one of those things. The race had gone perfectly for Thyme White and although he had started to come under pressure I knew he'd see it out to the line. Unfortunately he just got in tight to one, through no fault of his own, and that was it. A second heavy fall less than a week after the one at Ayr.



It couldn't have come at a worse time but the medical team were great. One of the ambulance team, Marty, had also picked me up from Yala Enki, and when they got me to hospital some of the doctors and nurses recognised me from last year too. Karen (Sharpe), from the Injured Jockeys Fund, was fantastic too, taking some of the pressure off by making sure those who needed to know were aware of my condition, while at the same time giving me a bit of protection from the more intrusive stuff in the first few hours.

Missing Hitman ride hurt

I knew when I walked off the track that I was going to miss Hitman the following day, and that was tough as I really fancied him. I was absolutely devastated, but he ran a beautiful race, which was great to see, and I should think he gave Fakir D'Oudaries quite a fright before finishing second.





I was at home for the Grand National and what an awesome story that was - the jockey's last ever ride, the trainer's first runner in the race and a plan perfectly executed with a novice horse aged only seven. You literally couldn't make it up.

I was thrilled for Sam Waley-Cohen and his family as they've put such a lot into racing and achieved so much, and Sam is a great guy. It was awesome to watch the ride he gave Noble Yeats too, after starting out nearly last, which you wouldn't think would work in a modern-day National.



Crossing the Melling Road with a circuit to go you see Noble Yeats start to come alive and make prolific ground, going the brave man's route around the inside, with Sam looking around him, weighing up how others were going and looking for space going out to meet the first fence for a second time.



Coming to two out I was thinking 'he's going to win this' but then Noble Yeats didn't meet the last right and just for a moment I thought that might be it and he'd run his race. I shouldn't have doubted him though. The courage of the horse, the rider and the trainer were just phenomenal. If it was a film you'd say it's not real, as nothing went wrong.

Strong Festival for the boss





The boss, Paul Nicholls, didn't have a runner in the National, but with wins from Clan Des Obeaux, Gelino Bello and Hacker Des Places he did enough over the three days to be fairly confident that a 13th championship is now his. He's more than £250,000 clear of Nicky Henderson, even though Nicky had a good meeting too, and it's just a huge privilege for me to be part of the top team.



Looking ahead it doesn't seem as if Paul will be that busy at Cheltenham's two-day meeting, but Simply The Betts loves it there and ought to be very competitive in Wednesday's Matt Hampson Foundation Silver Trophy Handicap Chase (14.05), having missed the Festival when the ground went against him.



There are entries there on Thursday too, including Miranda, Eglantine Du Seuil, Grivetana and Cut The Mustard. When I rode Grivetana at Wincanton on her first start over here it was in that spot when some of the horses were under par for whatever reason, but she's won since at Chepstow and is really growing into herself now. She's a nice mare, and she'll hopefully take another step forward.



I was always five lengths too far back last time on Cut The Mustard at Leicester, having got it exactly right there the time before. She's an extremely tactical ride. I'll be watching them all from home and I wish them well, but my eyes are on Sandown.



The tide will turn, I just don't know when.

