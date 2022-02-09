Bryony Frost: I'm excited to join Betfair and confident Nicholls yard will be firing soon

It's a big moment in my career to be wearing the Betfair logo on my britches, and I'm excited about our new association.

Everyone knows who Betfair are, and it's brilliant to be a part of it. I've already met a lot of the team and done some filming, and they are as enthusiastic about horse racing as I am.

I'm hoping we can take you behind the scenes a bit, and we'll be brainstorming some new ideas and trying to think outside the box a bit.

I'll tell you more about that as we go along, but we had better start with the Dublin Racing Festival.

Nicholls yard will be ready to rock n roll at Cheltenham

As you can imagine, I'd been really excited about both Frodon and Greaneteen in the build up to the weekend, but my optimism drained away with the change in the weather, and besides that, anyone can see now that Paul Nicholls' horses aren't quite right at the moment for some reason.

As you will probably have read, Paul is going to take a minute with the horses now as there's a pattern to the way they are running. It's almost unheard of for us to not be turning in knowing we are going to be there or thereabouts, but they are the top team, and they'll soon be ready to rock and roll again.

If there's a positive, it's that there's time to find the reasons before Cheltenham.

Frodon will return refreshed

Frodon's odds started to stack against him when the weather rolled in on Saturday. It just wasn't his ground, and once he was swallowed up two out the white flag had to go up and we looked after each other.

It had been dry for three weeks apparently, and riding him on good ground is the most phenomenally exhilarating experience, so it was frustrating to see the going change as it did, but the weather is one thing none of us can control.

He's not entered at Cheltenham so will have a good freshen up now, and we'll make sure he has his ground next time you see him.

I thought Greaneteen travelled and jumped brilliantly on Sunday but we had to admit defeat at the same point. Unlike Frodon, I don't think he minded the ground. He moved very well on it and jumped very well, so I wouldn't be too worried if Cheltenham came up softer than usual.

I'm told there was a bit of comment about me going around the inside on both horses, but Davy Russell followed me on Conflated in Saturday's Gold Cup, so the winner came from the inner line.

I'd walked the course and I went where I thought the best ground was. There was a strip of fresh ground that wasn't galloped on down the back, and both of my horses have a slight tendency to jump left, so it made no sense for me to go wider.

Also, Greaneteen can be quite keen, and if he'd been in amongst them that would have got him beat before anything. It wasn't the weekend I'd been looking forward to, but they've both come home safe and sound and that's the main thing.

Riding at Dublin is a real buzz

Frodon and Greaneteen aside, the Dublin Racing Festival was just phenomenal. The track is superb and the facilities are brilliant. The fences, though extremely unforgiving and a challenge to get over, are brilliantly presented and encouraging, and it's a real buzz riding round there.

As for the horses, where do you start. We saw some brilliant winners, one after another, and the reception given to Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle was epic. It was an awesome weekend of elite racehorses, and it was incredible to watch.

Promising rides at Fakenham, Huntingdon and Kempton this week

Looking ahead, Paul is going to be quiet for a few days at least, as I've said, but I've got quite a busy week all the same, riding mainly Lucy Wadham, for Neil King, and for my dad.

I had two nice rides for Lucy at Fontwell on Monday and went close on Pearly Island in the novice hurdle before partnering Brandisova, who will be okay back in trip, in the mares' handicap chase.

I'll be heading to Fakenham on Wednesday, Huntingdon on Thursday and Kempton on Friday. It's too early to be sure where I'll be on Saturday.

It's a very long trip from dad's to Fakenham, but Treacys Jim and Gorcombe's Rascal both have light weights in handicap chases, and it's good prize money with small fields.

Treacys Jim (14:22) could run well, having run much more creditably around Exeter last time. Gorcombe's Rascal (15:22) is a big horse and needs to handle the track.

I also ride Justified for Neil there in the maiden hurdle (14:52). He ran a very good race on his first run off the Flat, and his next race at Taunton probably just came a bit quick for him. He's been freshened up now and should go well, back at the track where he ran so well at first time out.

No. 4 Justified SBK 15/2 EXC 25 Trainer: Neil King

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

At Huntingdon, I ride a lovely mare for Lucy called Mistral Nell in the bumper (16:45). She won first time out at Fakenham and she was going to go for a Listed race at Cheltenham but runs here instead. She knew nothing when she went to Fakenham, so she'll have improved plenty in her professionalism. She's a mare I really like and I'm really looking forward to her.

The following day I'm at Kempton for Samourai One, another of Lucy's, in another bumper (16:37). He's a lovely grey horse who ran a super race first time out at Warwick when second to one of Hughie Morrison's, clear of the rest. He was very unsure of himself when hitting the track for the first time in his life, so he'll have learned a lot too.

Samourai One was fatigued both mentally and physically after that run, but he's had a nice freshen up since. With Lucy's team going great guns I'm really looking forward to him too.

