Back in the winners' enclosure...already!

How awesome was that! Six months off and then back with a winner. And at Goodwood of all places.

My bag had been ready for a week or two, but I had a couple of false starts, first of all for a bumper horse of Gay Kelleway's who then wasn't declared for a race that was abandoned anyway, and then for a couple of my Dad's who were going to run at Exeter, only for the meeting to be switched to Warwick.

So to finally get going at Goodwood was great, and on a lovely horse of Amanda Perrett's in the traditional jump jockeys' Flat race.

It's always an extra kick when you get one home in front that wasn't especially fancied and Zikany was a 14-1 chance, but when I looked at his form and watched a couple of replays I thought he'd go well.

He was back off a mark he'd won from before and I wasn't worried about the wide draw as he looked a horse who likes his own space. I'd ridden in one or two of those jump jockeys' races before on the Flat, and I also had a few rides on the Flat as an amateur, but he was my first ride at Goodwood and I'd never had a winner there before.

Zikany was a gorgeous horse to sit on, with a lot of height and a lot of strength, and he was a proper pro. And the track was fantastic - I wish my lawn at home was half as green! It was like a carpet.

He travelled brilliantly and coming down the hill he started to take a hold. We joined the leader at the two-furlong marker and when I asked him to fully stretch at the furlong pole he really dug deep and saw it out right to the line. It was absolutely brilliant.

I was really happy with where I'd got myself after six months off, and I don't think I looked like I'd been away in my style and my finish. I had a brilliant partner to come back on, but I felt very strong, my rhythm was there, and the clock in my head felt pretty sharp too. We worked really well together.

A challenging but rewarding summer

It was tough at times in the summer, and I probably tried too hard and did too much sometimes and so then had to take a bit of a pull, but I'm 110 percent there now.

My patience was tested at times, and missing the end-of-season meeting at Sandown was gutting, but if you are going to be off for any length of time then summer is the best time for it as I didn't miss a lot.

I was very lucky to have the use of owner Chris Giles' house in Florida, which was very kind of him, and I was there for probably three months bar five days in June, when I came back for business reasons and managed to squeeze in a day at Royal Ascot.

Enjoying the warm weather in the States was huge, and I was able to get out of the racing bubble and live a normal life. It was a cool life too and I was able to be really independent. I loved it.

Back to the daily grind

I was back down on Dartmoor riding Black Corton as soon as I got the all clear, and since then I've been in at Ditcheat every morning schooling and riding out, getting fit with the rest of the Nicholls' team.

I've been riding Frodon every morning and he's on course to return in the Grade 1 at Down Royal on November 5.

He hasn't bucked me off yet, but he's particularly frisky on a Monday morning and I can tell that he's loving life.

In the meantime there's a chance I'll be at Fakenham on Friday for Lucy Wadham, although I think the ground will need to ease.

Whether I go there or not, it's just great to be back on the racecourse. I'll resume my regular column here soon, and there's a lot to look forward to.