Bryony Frost: Code Name Lise owes me a winner at Huntingdon

I was looking forward to some nice chances at Fakenham on Friday when the meeting was abandoned because of the severe weather warning, but it was a no brainer and all credit to them for making the decision early.

I'm always one to side with caution, even when there's just a bit of doubt about the suitability of the ground and that sort of thing, so with such high winds forecast there was no question in my mind that it was the right decision.

Better safe than sorry amid storm chaos

Besides the added danger of riding in those conditions, you have to get the horses there in the first place. We all saw the photos of lorries which had been blown over on the motorways, and just imagine how much worse it would be with horses on board. It's much better to be safe than sorry, and there will always be another day.

With racing abandoned I intended to go in and ride out for Paul Nicholls, as usual, but as I was making my way I got a text to say we were going to stay safe. You have to go under a lot of trees to get to the gallops and it was just safer to stay at the yard, so the horses all went on the walkers instead.

It meant I had a day off, so I did a bit of housework instead and finally started putting up a few pictures around the house, which I've had about five months now but is only slowly becoming more of a home.

The electricity went off as I was doing it and I thought I'd hammered a picture pin through a cable, but it turned out that a telegraph pole had come down and blacked out the whole village.

It was good news I suppose that I hadn't caused my own electricity blackout, but the bad news was that having gone off at lunchtime on Friday it didn't come back on until late Saturday evening, and because I'm on one of those new air-pump systems I didn't have any water either.

On top of that the alarm system started playing up, and that's a new thing for me because when I was growing up we wouldn't even lock the front door when we went out!

The storms have been so destructive I guess pretty much the whole country suffered to some extent. I got off lightly compared to a lot of people, but it made me realise how dependent we all are on those basic utilities that we take for granted.

Destined for big things?

We rode out as normal on Saturday, and although mornings when you have to bolt off to the races can often go by in a bit of a blur, I rode one young horse who made a particularly good impression.

His name is Captain Destiny, and if you didn't put him in your tracker after his debut second to Authorised Speed in a Newbury bumper last month you should add him now. I've no idea what the plan is for him, but he's a lovely horse to sit on.

Going racing at Wincanton gave me the chance to use the showers and get some hot food, but I didn't have a winner.

Grivetana had a penalty for her win at Cagnes-Sur-Mer in December and she probably found the ground too tacky when a close fourth in the novice hurdle. She hasn't been with Paul long and I think the time to judge her will be when she's acclimatised better and gets on some nice spring ground.

Mr Glass lost a shoe when beaten in the handicap hurdle, and that never helps. His future lies over fences, and we know what a nice horse he is from his wins in bumpers and novice hurdles.

It wasn't a winnerless week for me, as Cut The Mustard did what I hoped she would do in the mares handicap chase at Leicester on Thursday. It was great placing on Paul's part, and the small field was brilliant for her.

She's a mare that you really have to listen to, and you negotiate with her rather than tell her what you want, but she warmed to her jumping and it was great to take our time and then go forward when ready.

She's fun to ride and it all went perfectly.

Score to settle at Huntingdon

Looking ahead, it's going to be quiet for me by the look of it, and my only definite ride before the weekend is Code Name Lise at Huntingdon on Thursday, in a mares' maiden hurdle (15:20).

If you saw what happened at Lingfield last Tuesday you'll know that I have a score to settle with her, as she unshipped me at the first, and that's never a good look for a jockey.

My ego was dented, but I've kept my own records right back to my first point-to-point - the horse, the meeting, the trainer and the result - and that was only my 11th unseating from more than 1700 rides. There aren't too many falls either - under 20, I think.

No. 0 Code Name Lise (Ire) Trainer: Lucy Wadham

Jockey:

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

How embarrassing it is depends upon how it happens, but I learned a valuable lesson when unseated by a horse of Rose Loxton's called Join Together in a hunter chase at Fontwell a good few years ago.

I'd won on him at Wincanton a few weeks earlier and I thought we'd win again, but at the last fence down the hill first time around I was too relaxed and didn't have my heels down enough. He slightly hovered in the air, and before I knew it I was alongside him, still in position but no longer in the saddle!

I was so disappointed in myself and since then I've told myself to keep the weight down through the stirrups in the air, no matter how good they are, and I'm sure that's kept the embarrassments down.

In the case of Code Name Lise the weather was horrendous, my saddle was covered in mud, and she was running around a little as we approached the first with a lot of pace on.

She jinked at the last stride, when I was already moving my body forward, and as she put the brakes on I was already over one side of her wither. She hit the hurdle halfway up and then I tried too hard to stay in the saddle.

If I'd just let it happen it probably wouldn't have looked so bad, but in trying to stay on top of her I ended up underneath her and got a bit of a kicking for my trouble. She made sure she hit me with every hoof, so she owes me now!

On Thursday I'll keep her in jail and make sure I'm 10 strides ahead of her, reading every sign from her ears, her breathing and so on. She's not the best of jumpers, but it's coming together now and I'm aware of what she can do. I'll be positive, and hopefully she can get that first win that she's capable of.

