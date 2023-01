Terresita would have chance at Warwick

It looks as if I'll be spending a lot of hours on the road this week, but I don't mind that. From the trainer's point of view it's all about finding the best opportunity for the horse, and I'm happy to go wherever I'm wanted.

French form needed at Doncaster

I'll be at Doncaster on Tuesday for Kadex for Lucy Wadham in the Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap Hurdle (15:00).

I expect he'll be a big price and, on the face of it, his chance isn't obvious, but if he reproduces his French form he ought to be competitive, as he won over hurdles at Pau and Compiegne last winter.

It can take French horses a while to acclimatise to our way of doing things as we have different training routines and races tend to be run differently. We also have a different riding style, so I think we can make allowances when they don't click over here straight away.

Besides that Kadex has had a wind op since we last saw him, and that could make all the difference.

No. 12 Kadex (Fr) SBK 50/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Lucy Wadham

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 109

Chances at Catterick and Warwick this week

There's no jumping on Wednesday following Leicester's abandonment, but I'm pencilled in to ride at Catterick on Thursday, Huntingdon on Friday, and then at Warwick or Wetherby on Saturday, mainly for Lucy again.

Brandisova could be interesting if she's declared for the racingtv.com Mares' Handicap Hurdle (13:05) at Catterick. She's a lot stronger now than last year and her jumping, which used to be her achilles heel, is a lot better too.

I schooled her last week over fences, so she has options, and she's hopefully ready to go close when Lucy finds the right race for her.

She was second to a big improver at Lingfield last time, and remember she was second too behind Love Envoi at Warwick last season - admittedly in a race in which they hardly jumped any hurdles!

I'm mainly down for young and inexperienced horses later in the week, but if Terresita runs in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle Qualifier (15:35) at Warwick she'd have a chance. She ran well when stepped back up to 3m at Kempton last time.

Old friend will have his day again

Last week I think pretty much all of my rides got stuck in the mud. There's some very, very tacky ground around at the moment, and none of my rides enjoyed jumping out of it.

That included my old pal Findusatgorcombe at Hereford. Some people may have been expecting him to get home better there, as his last two wins at Exeter were both on soft ground over long distances. But although he doesn't mind it soft and wet he really doesn't like it that holding, as he struggles to get his feet out of the ground and finds it exhausting. It's just very hard work for him.

I hold him in such high regard and I remember breaking him in. I also remember riding him in a point-to-point at Littlewindsor, where he did a u-turn and took out one of Paul's young maidens and dumped me on my head.

Me and him go way back and he's awesome. I guess his best performance was when we won a long-distance chase from out of the handicap at Exeter two years ago, where we made his light weight tell. He's slipped back down to a realistic mark now for his age, so hopefully he'll have his day again before too long.

Great to see Nicholls yard flying

While I didn't have any luck, Paul's horses are flying still. It's traditionally a steady month for the stable, but Tahmuras joined a growing list of exciting young Grade 1 winners by pulling well clear of a smart field in the Tolworth at Sandown.

It was also really great to see Iceo, who I won on at Kempton last season, run so well in second later in the afternoon.