US Racing Bets of the Day: Strong Side a tough customer

Strong Side Will Rogers Downs
Today's best bet Strong Side runs at Will Rogers Downs
Nick Shiambouros is back with two more selections from Will Rogers Downs...

"He is the clear form choice and is generously priced at [3.05] on the exchange"

Back Strong Side Race 10 at [3.05] in the 23:45 at Will Rogers Downs

Burciaga ready

Race 7 22:15 Will Rogers Downs - Burciaga

Burciaga looks like the horse to beat in this restricted $5k claiming race.

This gelding finished second in a better race at Oaklawn Park last month. He was forwardly placed throughout, and kept on really well to hold on to a place. Trainer Karl Broburg drops him in class today, which is no surprise. As previously stated Broburg needs to win races with his massive string, and currently has a 23% strike rate at the meeting. He has tactical speed ,and I think he will stalk the leaders before making his move in the straight. At present he is trading at [4.1] on the exchange which is more than fair.

Strong Side the one

Race 10 23:45 Will Rogers Downs - Strong Side

Strong Side is my best bet of the day.

This gelding won a first level allowance race over this course last month. He made all the running, and held on really well to score decisively. Last year he won a $10k claimer at Churchill Downs before joining the Karl Broburg stable. Today he runs for $5k, and is coming off a decent win. He is the clear form choice and is generously priced at [3.05] on the exchange. I think he will be heavily backed, so an early price is recommended.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +39.2

This week so far....
Staked: 2
Returned: 0

Recommended bets

Back Burciaga Race 7 at [4.1] in the 22:15 at Will Rogers Downs
Back Strong Side Race 10 at [3.05] in the 23:45 at Will Rogers Downs

Nick Shiambouros,

