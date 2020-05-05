US Racing Bets of the Day: Strong Side a tough customer

Burciaga ready

Race 7 22:15 Will Rogers Downs - Burciaga

Burciaga looks like the horse to beat in this restricted $5k claiming race.

This gelding finished second in a better race at Oaklawn Park last month. He was forwardly placed throughout, and kept on really well to hold on to a place. Trainer Karl Broburg drops him in class today, which is no surprise. As previously stated Broburg needs to win races with his massive string, and currently has a 23% strike rate at the meeting. He has tactical speed ,and I think he will stalk the leaders before making his move in the straight. At present he is trading at [4.1] on the exchange which is more than fair.

Strong Side the one

Race 10 23:45 Will Rogers Downs - Strong Side

Strong Side is my best bet of the day.

This gelding won a first level allowance race over this course last month. He made all the running, and held on really well to score decisively. Last year he won a $10k claimer at Churchill Downs before joining the Karl Broburg stable. Today he runs for $5k, and is coming off a decent win. He is the clear form choice and is generously priced at [3.05] on the exchange. I think he will be heavily backed, so an early price is recommended.