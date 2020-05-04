US Racing Bets of the Day: Take Lindante on seven days rest

Lindante to win again

Race 5 21:15 Will Rogers Downs - Lindante

Lindante looks like the horse to beat in this interesting $10k claimer.

This gelding put in a huge effort when winning a minor allowance race over this course last Monday. He made most of the running, and pulled right away in the closing stages to win with any amount in hand. Trainer Karl Broburg turns him out quickly which is significant. This is a little tougher ,but comes in to this race in cracking form At present he is trading at [3.5] on the exchange and have backed him at that price.

Potomac for Asmussen

Race 9 23:15 Will Rogers Downs - Potomac

Potomac should make his presence felt in this allowance contest.

This five-year-old has been disappointing the last twice at Oaklawn Park. On his latest start, he was sent off the even money favourite in a restricted $32k claimer. He was very slowly away, and was beaten a long way out. Last year he won a competitive $40k claimer at Saratoga, and has more than enough form in the book to take this. His recent work tab is respectable, and hopefully he can bounce back to form in this easier spot. Trainer Steve Asmussen is having a solid meeting with a 21% strike rate. At present he is trading at [3.5] on the exchange, but recommend backing him at BSP on this occasion.