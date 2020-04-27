US Racing Bets of the Day: Three Chords to hit high note

Baydar to win again

Race 8 22:45 Will Rogers Downs - Baydar

Baydar should make her presence felt in this interesting allowance race.

This mare put in a big effort when winning a small handicap over this course last month. She took the lead at the entrance to the straight, and powered home to win with plenty in hand. She has some decent form in the book, dating back to last summer at Prairie Meadows. She was placed in a minor Stakes race which reads well in the context of this race. Trainer Jon Arnett is having a super meeting and boasts a 44% strike rate. She is currently trading at [4.1] on the exchange and have backed her at that price.

Three Chords to shine

Race 9 23:15 Will Rogers Downs - Three Chords

Three Chords should go close in this State bred Stakes race.

This mare finished fourth in a $75k optional claiming race at Oaklawn Park at the end of February. She took a slight lead inside the final furlong, but came under pressure and faded close home. This likeable mare won four times last year, including a valuable State bred Stakes at Remington Park. Her work tab is nothing special, but has the form in the book to take this. The talented David Cabrera has the riding assignment which is an added bonus. At present she is trading at [3.25] on the exchange.