To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Darts at Home Tips

Greatest Game Series

Classic Exchange Stories

Betting Masterclass Series

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

US Racing Bets of the Day: Three Chords to hit high note

Three Chords Will Rogers Downs
Today's best bet Three Chords runs at Will Rogers Downs
Join today
View market

Nick Shiambouros hopes to start the new week with a couple of winners from Will Rogers Downs...

"Her work tab is nothing special, but has the form in the book to take this"

Back Three Chords Race 9 at [3.25] in the 23:15 Will Rogers Downs

Baydar to win again

Race 8 22:45 Will Rogers Downs - Baydar

Baydar should make her presence felt in this interesting allowance race.

This mare put in a big effort when winning a small handicap over this course last month. She took the lead at the entrance to the straight, and powered home to win with plenty in hand. She has some decent form in the book, dating back to last summer at Prairie Meadows. She was placed in a minor Stakes race which reads well in the context of this race. Trainer Jon Arnett is having a super meeting and boasts a 44% strike rate. She is currently trading at [4.1] on the exchange and have backed her at that price.

Three Chords to shine

Race 9 23:15 Will Rogers Downs - Three Chords

Three Chords should go close in this State bred Stakes race.

This mare finished fourth in a $75k optional claiming race at Oaklawn Park at the end of February. She took a slight lead inside the final furlong, but came under pressure and faded close home. This likeable mare won four times last year, including a valuable State bred Stakes at Remington Park. Her work tab is nothing special, but has the form in the book to take this. The talented David Cabrera has the riding assignment which is an added bonus. At present she is trading at [3.25] on the exchange.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

2020 Overall: +41.8

This week so far....
Staked: 0.0
Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Baydar Race 8 at [4.1] in the 22:45 Will Rogers Downs
Back Three Chords Race 9 at [3.25] in the 23:15 Will Rogers Downs

WillRD (US) 27th Apr (R8 1m Allw)

Monday 27 April, 10.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Fools Paradise
Labhay
Blue Moonrise
Tic Toc Toccet
Broadway County
Aubrey
Yield
Baydar
Flirty
Inagoodway
Up
Down

Bet slip

WillRD (US) 27th Apr (R9 6f Stks)

Monday 27 April, 11.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Country Daisy
Spring Steen
Lil Footnotes
Runaround Rosey
Dicey
Three Chords
High Class Euro
Shes Shiney
Fiddlers Tsunami
Lady Orchid
Up
Down

Bet slip

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Nick Shiambouros,

More Bets of the Day

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles