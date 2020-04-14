US Racing Bets of the Day: Tapsolution to open account

Come on Lady

Race 7 22:15 Will Rogers Downs - Lady Laura

Lady Laura should prove difficult to beat in this Maiden Special Weight. Yesterday's best bet Paul With All was bitterly disappointing for the same connections, but hopefully this filly will make amends. At Sam Houston in February she finished an excellent second in a Maiden Special Weight run over seven furlongs. She showed plenty of pace, before weakening inside the final furlong against a decent sort. The pair finished well clear of the third place horse, which is a positive sign. I think she will benefit from the drop to six furlongs, and has enough speed to stalk or make the running. She should be backed at around [2.5] on the exchange.

Tap the Solution

Race 8 22:45 Will Rogers Downs - Tapsolution

Tapsolution should open his account in this Maiden Special Weight.

This City Zip colt caught the eye on debut when finishing fourth in a $50k maiden claimer at Oaklawn Park last month. He made a strong move at the entrance to the straight, and finished the race willingly. This was an excellent debut, and the stretch out to the mile should suit him down to the ground. His work tab is respectable, and trainer Steve Asmussen should have him spot on for this assignment. At present he is trading at [3.1] on the exchange, but should trade a little bigger.

On Thursday the first two-year-old race of the year takes place at Gulfstream Park. Trainer Wesley Ward usually runs his youngsters at Keenland, but has switched his horses to Gulfstream due to the cancellation of the spring meeting. In the second race on the card he runs a filly by the name of Lime, who has plenty of speed in her pedigree. She has been working brilliantly, and blazed a 47.40 half mile from the gate at Keenland last month. She will be a short price, but I will be surprised if she is beaten.