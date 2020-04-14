To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Greatest Game Series

Tiger Roll: The Horse Of A Lifetime

Classic Exchange Stories

Betting Masterclass

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

US Racing Bets of the Day: Tapsolution to open account

Tapsolution Will Rogers Downs
Today's best bet Tapsolution runs at Will Rogers Downs
Join today
View market

Nick Shiambouros had a tough day on Monday, but hopes to make amends with two strong fancies at Will Rogers Downs...

"This was an excellent debut, and the stretch out to the mile should suit him down to the ground"

Back Tapsolution Race 8 at BSP in the 22:45 at Will Rogers Downs

Come on Lady

Race 7 22:15 Will Rogers Downs - Lady Laura

Lady Laura should prove difficult to beat in this Maiden Special Weight. Yesterday's best bet Paul With All was bitterly disappointing for the same connections, but hopefully this filly will make amends. At Sam Houston in February she finished an excellent second in a Maiden Special Weight run over seven furlongs. She showed plenty of pace, before weakening inside the final furlong against a decent sort. The pair finished well clear of the third place horse, which is a positive sign. I think she will benefit from the drop to six furlongs, and has enough speed to stalk or make the running. She should be backed at around [2.5] on the exchange.

Tap the Solution

Race 8 22:45 Will Rogers Downs - Tapsolution

Tapsolution should open his account in this Maiden Special Weight.

This City Zip colt caught the eye on debut when finishing fourth in a $50k maiden claimer at Oaklawn Park last month. He made a strong move at the entrance to the straight, and finished the race willingly. This was an excellent debut, and the stretch out to the mile should suit him down to the ground. His work tab is respectable, and trainer Steve Asmussen should have him spot on for this assignment. At present he is trading at [3.1] on the exchange, but should trade a little bigger.

On Thursday the first two-year-old race of the year takes place at Gulfstream Park. Trainer Wesley Ward usually runs his youngsters at Keenland, but has switched his horses to Gulfstream due to the cancellation of the spring meeting. In the second race on the card he runs a filly by the name of Lime, who has plenty of speed in her pedigree. She has been working brilliantly, and blazed a 47.40 half mile from the gate at Keenland last month. She will be a short price, but I will be surprised if she is beaten.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

Recommended bets

Back Lady Laura Race 7 at BSP in the 22:15 at Will Rogers Downs
Back Tapsolution Race 8 at BSP in the 22:45 at Will Rogers Downs

WillRD (US) 14th Apr (R7 6f Mdn)

Tuesday 14 April, 10.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Quincy Be Quik
Pussycat Pussycat
Ragans Jet
Hallies Dream
Terris Strong Hope
Latejana
A P Meteor
Quick Calisia
A Fast Broad
Slidan
Lady Laura
Star Prado
Up
Down

Bet slip

WillRD (US) 14th Apr (R8 1m Mdn)

Tuesday 14 April, 10.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Box Seat
Princess Power
R V T Thunder Road
Bad Boy Kenny
Tapsolution
Wild And Golden
Whiskey Factor
Just Ask Joel
Up
Down

Bet slip

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Nick Shiambouros,

More Bets of the Day

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles