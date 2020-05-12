US Racing Bets of the Day: Sweet Carolina the real deal

Ancona again

Race 6 21:45 Will Rogers Downs - Ancona

Ancona can win again for trainer Robertino Diodoro.

This filly is unbeaten in two starts over this course. On her latest start last month, she made all the running and kept on strongly in the closing stages to win with authority. She has a little more on her plate today, but is improving with racing and should take another step forward. Her trainer is having another successful meeting with a 28% strike rate. She has tactical speed, and can make the running or just sit off the leaders which is an added bonus. At present she is trading at [3.3] on the exchange which is fair.

Sweet on Carolina

Race 9 23:15 Will Rogers Downs - Sweet Carolina

Sweet Carolina should make her presence felt in this first level allowance race.

This Candy Ride filly finished a decent second in a non winners of two lifetime allowance race at Sunland Park in March. She ran on well in the closing stages, but was no match for the easy winner. This was her second start after an extended layoff, and is improving with racing. She makes her debut for trainer Chris Hartman, who has a 29% strike rate at the meeting. Hartman is an astute conditioner who places his horses carefully. Her work tab is respectable, and should be ready to do herself justice on local debut. At present she is trading at [6.0] on the exchange but could trade bigger.