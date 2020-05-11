US Racing Bets of the Day: Stephen's Answer the right choice

Karate again

Race 4 20:45 Will Rogers Downs - Karate Hottie

Karate Hottie can win again for trainer Karl Broburg.

This filly put in a super effort when winning a second level allowance race over this course last month. She was taken on for the lead, but found plenty in the closing stages to win easily. She stretches out to the mile distance, which has not been a problem in the past. Jockey David Cabrerra should bounce her out, and control the race from the front. This is by no means a penalty kick, and should go off at a fair price. She should be backed at around [3.0] on the exchange.

Stephen has the Answer

Race 9 23:15 Will Rogers Downs - Stephen's Answer

I am going to give Stephen's Answer another chance in this limited handicap.

This talented gelding finished second to the progressive Lindante over this course last month. He ran on really well in the closing stages, but the winner was long gone. He lost nothing in defeat as his rival was in a league of his own. He has some rock solid form in the book, including winning the Delta Mile Stakes last year. He is an uncomplicated ride, and high percentage trainer Robertino Diodoro should have him spot on for this assignment. He should be backed at around [4.0] on the exchange.