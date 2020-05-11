To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Lockdown Podcasts

Bundesliga Betting

Darts at Home Tips

Betting Masterclass Series

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

US Racing Bets of the Day: Stephen's Answer the right choice

Stephen's Answer Will Rogers Downs
Today's best bet Stephen's Answer runs at Will Rogers Downs
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Nick Shiambouros hopes to start the new week with a couple of winners from Will Rogers Downs...

"He has some rock solid form in the book, including winning the Delta Mile Stakes last year"

Back Stephen’s Answer Race 9 at [4.0] in the 23:15 at Will Rogers Downs

Karate again

Race 4 20:45 Will Rogers Downs - Karate Hottie

Karate Hottie can win again for trainer Karl Broburg.

This filly put in a super effort when winning a second level allowance race over this course last month. She was taken on for the lead, but found plenty in the closing stages to win easily. She stretches out to the mile distance, which has not been a problem in the past. Jockey David Cabrerra should bounce her out, and control the race from the front. This is by no means a penalty kick, and should go off at a fair price. She should be backed at around [3.0] on the exchange.

Stephen has the Answer

Race 9 23:15 Will Rogers Downs - Stephen's Answer

I am going to give Stephen's Answer another chance in this limited handicap.

This talented gelding finished second to the progressive Lindante over this course last month. He ran on really well in the closing stages, but the winner was long gone. He lost nothing in defeat as his rival was in a league of his own. He has some rock solid form in the book, including winning the Delta Mile Stakes last year. He is an uncomplicated ride, and high percentage trainer Robertino Diodoro should have him spot on for this assignment. He should be backed at around [4.0] on the exchange.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +35.7

This week so far....
Staked: 0.0
Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Karate Hottie Race 4 at [3.0] in the 20:45 at Will Rogers Downs
Back Stephen’s Answer Race 9 at [4.0] in the 23:15 at Will Rogers Downs

WillRD (US) 11th May (R4 1m Claim)

Monday 11 May, 8.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Baronet
Council Rules
Soaring Now
Karate Hottie
High Class Euro
Miss Perfecta
Seynatawnee
Mulberry
Settle Down Eileen
Indian Gem
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

WillRD (US) 11th May (R9 1m Claim)

Monday 11 May, 11.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sorryaboutnothing
Hunka Burning Love
Eagle Pass
Broadway County
Tour De Force
Herbie
Stephens Answer
Apalachee Bay
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Nick Shiambouros,

More Bets of the Day

Read past articles