US Racing Bets of the Day: Spring Steen to Boss rivals

Spring Steen Will Rogers Downs
Today's best bet Spring Steen runs at Will Rogers Downs
Nick Shiambouros had a winner yesterday but did not count it as the race was taken off the turf. Nick returns with two selections from Will Rogers Downs...

"Hopefully jockey Ty Kennedy can get her relaxed on the lead and have enough left in the straight to hold on"

Back Spring Steen Race 9 at [4.7] in the 23:15 at Will Rogers Downs

Southgate to appreciate class drop

Race 3 20:15 Will Rogers Downs - Southgate

Southgate should go very close in this State bred allowance race.

This gelding finished second in a State bred Stakes race over this course last month. He made a four wide move on the turn, but could not get to grips with the game winner. He has some rock solid form in the book, including a Stakes win at Prairie Meadows last summer. The Scott Young stable has had a fine meeting with 24 winners along with a 19% strike rate. This represents his easiest task for some time, and is the clear form pick. At present he is trading at [2.66] on the exchange but could trade shorter.

Spring Steen a hit

Race 9 23:15 Will Rogers Downs - Spring Steen

Spring Steen is my idea of the winner of this interesting State bred Stakes race.

This consistent mare finished a close second in a similar event over six furlongs last month. She set a pressured pace, and was eventually worn down near the finish. She stretches out to a mile and a sixteenth for the second time in her career. The last time was in this race last year when she got beaten a neck. I think she has every chance of getting home today, as there does not appear to be a ton of early speed. Hopefully jockey Ty Kennedy can get her relaxed on the lead and have enough left in the straight to hold on. At present she is trading at [4.7] on the exchange.

Nick Shiambouros,

