US Racing Bets of the Day: She's All Wolfe to take Will Rogers feature

Oh Sweet Mary M

Race 7 22:15 Will Rogers Downs - Sweet Mary M

Sweet Mary M should go close in this state bred allowance.

This lightly raced filly won a second level allowance in great style over this course last month. She made most of the running, and skipped clear inside the final furlong without being asked. This was a super effort from this likeable filly, and should have a lot more to offer. The Kari Craddock stable is beginning to fire, and the talented Leandro Goncalves rides back. She has tactical speed, and I expect her to stalk the leaders before making her move on the turn. At present she is trading at [3.6] on the exchange but should trade bigger.

Wolfe on the prowl

Race 9 23:15 Will Rogers Downs - She's All Wolfe

She's All Wolf is my idea of the winner of this decent restricted Stakes race.

The filly has run with credit in some ultra competitive $80k optional claiming races at Oaklawn Park this winter. She cracked heads with some decent horses, and should find this restricted company more to her liking. Last summer she finished an excellent second in a minor Stakes race at Prairie Meadows, which reads well in the context of this race. She put in a nice piece of work earlier this month ,and appears to be in good form ahead of this assignment. At present she is trading at [3.05] on the exchange.