US Racing Bets of the Day: Quality Rocket to fire

Nick Shiambouros returns to Will Rogers Downs with two more selections...

"Trainer Boyd Caster is a shrewd operator, and appears to have laid him out for this race"

Back Quality Rocket Race 9 at [5.9] in the 23:15 at Will Rogers Downs

Lindante a tough customer

Race 2 19:45 Will Rogers Downs - Lindante

Lindante should get back to winning ways in this $7.5 claimer.

This gelding finished second in a better race over this course earlier this month. He set a pressured pace throughout, and as a result came up a little short close home. He is best judged on his previous effort when demolishing the field in a minor allowance race. I think this condition suits him perfectly, and should be able to clear the field from the gate. Trainer Karl Broburg has had another decent meeting with 19 winners and a 21% strike rate. He looks like the horse to beat, and is fairly priced at [2.98] on the exchange.

Quality to burn rivals

Race 9 23:15 Will Rogers Downs - Quality Rocket

Quality Rocket should make his presence felt in this State bred Stakes race.

This gelding put in a much improved effort when finishing second in a second level allowance race over this course last month. He was squeezed for room inside the final furlong ,and would have finished closer with a clear path. He stretches out to the mile and one sixteenth distance again, which should not pose a problem as he has two victories over the trip. Trainer Boyd Caster is a shrewd operator, and appears to have laid him out for this race. I think he is sitting on a big effort and is attractively priced at [5.9] on the exchange.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2019 Overall: +34.65

This week so far....
Staked: 2.0
Returned: 0.0

Nick Shiambouros,

