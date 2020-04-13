To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Racing Bets of the Day: Paul With All to deliver for Stonestreet

Paul With All
Today's best bet Paul With All runs at Will Rogers Downs
Nick Shiambouros returns to Will Rogers Downs with three decent priced selections...

"I cannot remember the last time Stonestreet had a runner at Will Rogers Downs, but remember champions Curlin and Rachel Alexander who ran in their colours"

Back Paul With All Race 7 at BSP in the 22:15 at Will Rogers Downs

Come on Mari

Race 1 19:15 Will Rogers Downs - Proud Mari

Proud Mari can upset the favourite Tiago's Song in this $7.5 maiden claimer.

This filly finished ahead of the selection when runner-up against similar last month. She put in a strong run inside the final furlong, and was closing on the winner close home. I thought that was a decent effort, and should be equally effective over this slightly shorter distance. She should get a strong pace to run at, and hopefully she will swoop late to land the spoils. At present she is trading at [5.3] which is about righ

Go Barry Go

Race 4 20:45 Will Rogers Downs - Gobarrybarry

Gobarrybarry will appreciate the ease in grade in this $15k maiden claimer.

This Mizzen Mast colt ran creditably on the turf at Ellis Park last summer. He was well beaten on the main track in his only start at Santa Anita last June. There is no doubt he is bred for the turf, but drops to this level from Maiden Special Weight company. This is a substantial drop for him, and his work tab is decent. He put in a bullet last month, followed by a couple of maintenance works. Trainer Bill Morey throws on the blinkers, and I am expecting a fast start from the gate. At present he is trading at [5.5] on the exchange which is generous.

Paul With All

Race 7 22:15 Will Rogers Downs - Paul With All

Paul With All should prove difficult to beat in this Maiden Special Weight.

This Stonestreet homebred is effectively a "winner" running against maidens. In February he finished first in a similar event at Sam Houston, but was disqualified for drifting out. He made most of the running, and held on grimly while drifting under pressure. I cannot remember the last time Stonestreet had a runner at Will Rogers Downs, but remember champions Curlin and Rachel Alexander who ran in their colours. Hopefully Paul With All can find his way to the winners' enclosure. At present he is trading at [3.95] on the exchange and have backed him at that price.

WillRD (US) 13th Apr (R1 5f Mdn Claim)

Monday 13 April, 7.15pm

WillRD (US) 13th Apr (R4 1m Mdn Claim)

Monday 13 April, 8.45pm

WillRD (US) 13th Apr (R7 6f Mdn)

Monday 13 April, 10.15pm

Nick Shiambouros,

