US Racing Bets of the Day: Miltontown to upset stablemate at Will Rogers Downs

Whisky please

Race 5 21:15 Will Rogers Downs - Whisky Factor

Whisky Factor should go very close in this $7.5k maiden claimer.

This gelding showed plenty of pace when finishing fourth in a Maiden Special Weight race over this course earlier this month. He held every chance a furlong from home, but weakened when the chips were down. High percentage trainer Robertino Diodoro aggressively drops him to this level, which is significant. Diodoro is one of the best claiming trainers in the country, and boasts a 29% strike rate at Will Rogers Downs. Anything around [2.5] on the exchange will do.

Miltontown for hat-trick

Race 8 22:45 Will Rogers Downs - Miltontown

Miltontown should give a good account of himself in this allowance race.

This gelding has been in cracking form at the meeting winning the last twice. On his latest start he stretched out to a mile after contesting sprint distances. He found plenty inside the final furlong, and was well on top at the finish. Last year he took his chance in the Iowa Derby at Prairie Meadows, and was not totally disgraced behind Winning Number. Trainer Robertino Diodoro also runs stablemate Gato Guapo who will be favourite, but I think the selection will have his measure. He has taken to the course well and comes in to this race at the top of his game. At present he is trading at [5.1] on the exchange and have backed him at that price.