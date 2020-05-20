To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Racing Bets of the Day: Juliard Honor to school rivals

Juliard Honor
Today's best bet Juliard Honor runs at Will Rogers Downs
Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when his selection Lindante won. Nick returns with two selections from Tampa Bay Downs and one from closing day at Will Rogers Downs...

"I think the stretch out to a mile is just what she needs"

Back Juliard Honor Race 4 at [4.7] in the 20:45 at Will Rogers Downs

Cask to graduate

Race 3 19:00 Tampa Bay Downs - Cask

Cask should open his account in this $16k maiden claimer on the turf.

This Union Rags gelding finished fourth in a better race over this course last month. He took a hefty bump at the break, but put in some good work in the closing stages and was never nearer at the line. Trainer Michael Stidham makes an aggressive drop from the $32k level and should be rewarded with a win. Stidham has had a fantastic meeting with 29 winners and a strike rate of 27%. He shows no sign of letting up, and remains a trainer to follow until the end of the meeting. At present he is trading at [3.6] on the exchange which is more than fair.

Juliard a clever choice

Race 4 20:45 Will Rogers Downs - Juliard Honor

Juliard Honor should go close in this Maiden Special Weight.

This Magna Graduate filly caught the eye on debut when finishing fourth against similar last month. She made a move on the home turn, but was caught a little flat footed when the pace lifted. She kept on well enough, but never had a chance of catching the impressive winner. I think the stretch out to a mile is just what she needs. Hopefully we can sign off with a winner on the final day of the meeting. She should be backed at around [4.7] on the exchange.

Jaganda for Godolphin

Race 9 22:00 Tampa Bay Downs - Jaganda

Jaganda can give trainer Michael Stidham another winner.

This gelding finished fourth in better company over this course earlier this month. He was just headed when he took a hefty bump a furlong from home and lost all chance. He is best judged on his previous effort when finishing fifth in Maiden Special Weight company. A reproduction of that effort would be more than enough to take this. At present he is trading at [3.1] on the exchange.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2019 Overall: +35.63

This week so far....
Staked: 4.0
Returned: 2.98

Back Cask Race 3 at [3.6] in the 19:00 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Juliard Honor Race 4 at [4.7] in the 20:45 at Will Rogers Downs
Back Jaganda Race 9 at [3.1] in the 22:00 at Will Rogers Downs

Nick Shiambouros,

