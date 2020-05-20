US Racing Bets of the Day: Juliard Honor to school rivals

Cask to graduate

Race 3 19:00 Tampa Bay Downs - Cask

Cask should open his account in this $16k maiden claimer on the turf.

This Union Rags gelding finished fourth in a better race over this course last month. He took a hefty bump at the break, but put in some good work in the closing stages and was never nearer at the line. Trainer Michael Stidham makes an aggressive drop from the $32k level and should be rewarded with a win. Stidham has had a fantastic meeting with 29 winners and a strike rate of 27%. He shows no sign of letting up, and remains a trainer to follow until the end of the meeting. At present he is trading at [3.6] on the exchange which is more than fair.

Juliard a clever choice

Race 4 20:45 Will Rogers Downs - Juliard Honor

Juliard Honor should go close in this Maiden Special Weight.

This Magna Graduate filly caught the eye on debut when finishing fourth against similar last month. She made a move on the home turn, but was caught a little flat footed when the pace lifted. She kept on well enough, but never had a chance of catching the impressive winner. I think the stretch out to a mile is just what she needs. Hopefully we can sign off with a winner on the final day of the meeting. She should be backed at around [4.7] on the exchange.

Jaganda for Godolphin

Race 9 22:00 Tampa Bay Downs - Jaganda

Jaganda can give trainer Michael Stidham another winner.

This gelding finished fourth in better company over this course earlier this month. He was just headed when he took a hefty bump a furlong from home and lost all chance. He is best judged on his previous effort when finishing fifth in Maiden Special Weight company. A reproduction of that effort would be more than enough to take this. At present he is trading at [3.1] on the exchange.