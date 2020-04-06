To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Racing Bets of the Day: Hoyam to deliver for Asmussen

Hoyam Will Rogers Downs
Today's best bet Hoyam runs at Will Rogers Downs
There are 10 races to enjoy at Will Rogers Downs this evening and Nick Shiambouros starts a new week of US racing tipping with two selections...

"Her full sister Pop’s Irish Rose was close to Listed class, and was a four time winner at seven furlongs and a mile"

Back Hoyam Race 5 at BSP in the 21:15 at Will Rogers Downs

Hoyam to deliver

Race 5 21:15 Will Rogers Downs - Hoyam

Hoyam should go close in this interesting maiden for trainer Steve Asmussen.

This filly was beaten a fair way in a competitive maiden at Oaklawn Park last month. She was forwardly placed in the early stages, but found little when popped the question. There's a step up in distance today, she stretches out to a mile today, and should make the lead without too much trouble.

Hoyam is by Fort Larned and is out of a Eltish mare, so there is no reason to suggest she will not stay. Her full sister Pop's Irish Rose was close to Listed class, and was a four-time winner at seven furlongs and a mile. At present she is trading at [4.1] on the exchange, and I have backed her at that price.

Estilo to take feature

Race 9 23:15 Will Rogers Downs - Estilo Femenino

Estilo Femenino can give Steve Asmussen another winner in the Wilma Mankiller Stakes.

This talented mare has some rock solid form in the book. On her latest start she finished third to stablemate and Grade 1 winner Mia Mischief at Oaklawn. She was floated wide on the turn for home, but put in some good work in the closing stages and was not beaten all that far. In the past she has been placed in Stakes races at Gulfstream Park and Laurel. She looks a cut above the opposition, and is attractively priced at [3.85] on the exchange. I suspect she will trade a lot shorter, so a back at the early price is strongly recommended.

Steve Asmussen is a high-profile trainer and a high percentage one. He does not normally send horses to this meeting, but due to abandonments he is switching them to Will Rogers Downs. He is definitely a trainer to keep on the right side.

Recommended bets

Back Hoyam Race 5 at BSP in the 21:15 at Will Rogers Downs
Back Estilo Femenino at BSP in the 23:15 at Will Rogers Downs

Nick Shiambouros,

