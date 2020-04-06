US Racing Bets of the Day: Hoyam to deliver for Asmussen

Hoyam to deliver

Race 5 21:15 Will Rogers Downs - Hoyam

Hoyam should go close in this interesting maiden for trainer Steve Asmussen.

This filly was beaten a fair way in a competitive maiden at Oaklawn Park last month. She was forwardly placed in the early stages, but found little when popped the question. There's a step up in distance today, she stretches out to a mile today, and should make the lead without too much trouble.

Hoyam is by Fort Larned and is out of a Eltish mare, so there is no reason to suggest she will not stay. Her full sister Pop's Irish Rose was close to Listed class, and was a four-time winner at seven furlongs and a mile. At present she is trading at [4.1] on the exchange, and I have backed her at that price.

Estilo to take feature

Race 9 23:15 Will Rogers Downs - Estilo Femenino

Estilo Femenino can give Steve Asmussen another winner in the Wilma Mankiller Stakes.

This talented mare has some rock solid form in the book. On her latest start she finished third to stablemate and Grade 1 winner Mia Mischief at Oaklawn. She was floated wide on the turn for home, but put in some good work in the closing stages and was not beaten all that far. In the past she has been placed in Stakes races at Gulfstream Park and Laurel. She looks a cut above the opposition, and is attractively priced at [3.85] on the exchange. I suspect she will trade a lot shorter, so a back at the early price is strongly recommended.

Steve Asmussen is a high-profile trainer and a high percentage one. He does not normally send horses to this meeting, but due to abandonments he is switching them to Will Rogers Downs. He is definitely a trainer to keep on the right side.