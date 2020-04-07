US Racing Bets of the Day: Cougar Country on the prowl

Cougar to rule

Race 2 19:45 Will Rogers Downs - Cougar Country

Cougar Country should make his presence felt in this $5k claimer.

This consistent gelding beat a similar field at Delta Downs in February. He took the lead at the entrance to the straight and powered home to win with plenty in hand. He is trained by Karl Broberg who has had an uncharacteristically slow start to the meeting.

Broberg may not be a household name, but in 2019 he ended the year with 547 winners from 2,130 runners. This is an incredible statistic for a trainer that owns most of his horses. In fact he has been Champion Trainer by wins for the past six years.

He is a trainer that can be very profitable to follow, if exercising patience and selectivity. Cougar Country is currently trading at 5/2 on the Sportsbook which is very fair.

November in April

Race 4 20:45 Will Rogers Downs - November Mike

November Mike should open his account for high percentage trainer Scott Young. This Street Boss colt finished fifth in a Maiden Special Weight at Sam Houston last month. He began to flounder in the sloppy conditions, and was beaten a fair way. He returns to Oklahoma bred company today, and should find this race more to his liking.

He has a respectable work tab, and has proven form in Oklahoma bred Maiden Special Weight races. He is the clear form pick and is currently priced at [2.8] on the exchange, but should trade a little bigger near the off. It promises to be a sunny day at the track, and the going should be fast.