US Racing Bets of the Day: Upset minded Kayseri to deliver

Kayseri worth another chance

Race 1 17:00 Gulfstream Park - Kayseri

Kayseri looks a decent Each-Way bet in the opening maiden claiming race on the turf.

This well related filly was claimed from high percentage trainer Mark Casse by Bobby Dibona. He snapped her up after finishing down the field in a better race over this course. The trip notes suggested she faded well over a furlong from home, but that was not the case. She would have finished closer, but jockey Tyler Gaffalione allowed her to coast home when all chance had gone. She has been placed in better races, and the blinkers come off today. Her work tab is respectable, and drops to the $16k level.

I have backed her Each-Way on the Sportsbook at 9/1.

The portable rail on the turf course is at 36 feet for this race. This means is it 36 feet away from the original position. The rail is often moved to help with the maintenance of the course. Some form students place importance on the position of the rail, but I do not.

Island to graduate

Race 3 18:00 Gulfstream Park - Island Song

Island Song should go close in this $25k maiden claimer on the turf.

This Speightstown gelding was disappointing when beaten a long way in a high level claimer on the dirt at Keenland last autumn. He was sent off favourite, but was beaten fully three furlongs out. Prior to that effort, he showed promise in turf sprints at Ellis Park and Churchill Downs. He has been working very well for this race, and put in a bullet on his latest work just over a week ago. I have a lot of time for trainer Eddie Kenneally, who places his horses very well. He appears to have found a good spot for him, and should be backed at around 3/1 on the sportsbook.