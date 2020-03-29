US Racing Bets of the Day: Tough customer Demanding is one to back at Tampa

Take Approved

Race 2 16:52 Tampa Bay Downs - Tiz Approved

Tiz Approved should appreciate the class drop in this maiden claimer for $10k.

This Tizway gelding ships in from Oaklawn Park for new trainer Darien Rodriguez who is having a good meeting. He has a 26% overall strike rate and 33% with horses dropping to claiming company from Maiden Special Weight. When handicapping maiden claiming races, it is wise to pay close attention to those dropping from Maiden Special Weight. This aggressive drop pays dividends, even with horses that have shown little. This horse made his debut at Oaklawn Park and finished last of eight. He met a little interference at the start, but made a middle move before fading out of contention. This race will not take a great deal of winning and the 9/4 on the Sportsbook is more than fair.

Demanding to benefit from class drop

Race 7 20:20 Tampa Bay Downs - Demanding

Demanding should prove difficult to beat in this $8k claimer for non winners of two races.

This lightly-raced filly was claimed from veteran owner breeder Harold Queen, after finishing fourth in better company over this track earlier this month. She was trapped wide turning from home, and failed to land a blow. Top jockey Daniel Centeno retains the ride for new connections, and trainer Victor Carrasco has found a good spot for her. As previously stated lightly-raced horses have a distinct advantage at this late stage of the meeting ,and this one is no exception. She ticks a lot of boxes and should be backed around [3.0] on the exchange.