US Racing Bets of the Day: Stay loyal to Patriot

Patriot Will Rogers Downs
Today's best bet Patriot runs at Will Rogers Downs
Nick Shiambouros had another winner yesterday when his selection Tiz Approved won at the Sportsbook price of 9/4. He hopes to start the new week with more from Will Rogers Downs...

"He has plenty of pace on the main track, and should be able to make the lead in this company"

Back Patriot Race 2 at BSP in the 18:45 at Will Rogers Downs

Stay with Patriot

Race 2 18:45 Will Rogers Downs - Patriot

Patriot will benefit from the class drop in this $7.5 claiming race for non winners of three races.

Trainer Steve Asmussen tried this Speightstown colt on the turf at Sam Houston, but failed to land a blow. On his previous start he was most impressive when making all in a $10k non winners of two races.

He has plenty of pace on the main track, and should be able to make the lead in this company. Another front running effort is on the cards, and should be backed at around [3.7] on the exchange. He is currently 9/4 on the Sportsbook.

Yesterday Tiz Approved was an easy winner of the second race at Tampa Bay Downs. This was the perfect example of a horse dropping from Maiden Special Weight to a claiming race. He faced exposed horses, and was the logical choice despite having little form to go on. This angle can pay handsome dividends.

Okie the real deal

Race 9 22:15 Will Rogers Downs - Okie Queen

Okie Queen can win again for trainer Joe Offolter.

This Discreet Cat filly won a decent allowance race at Sam Houston last month. She was locked in a speed duel in the early going, but found plenty in the closing stages to win with authority. She was stretching out to a mile for the first time, and backers were rewarded with a 53/1 winner.

This was certainly no fluke, and her recent work tab over the track suggests she is ready to go. She is drawn on the outside in stall 12, but I think she has enough pace to cross over and stalk, or take the lead. She should be backed around [5.0] on the exchange.

Recommended bets

Back Patriot Race 2 at BSP in the 18:45 at Will Rogers Downs
Back Okie Queen Race 9 at BSP in the 22:15 at Will Rogers Downs

Nick Shiambouros,

