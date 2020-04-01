To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Racing Bets of the Day: Positive Impact the Each-Way value

Nick Shiambouros struck again yesterday when his best bet Ancona won. Nick returns with two fancies from Tampa Bay Downs...

"Eoin Harty has worked him steadily for his reappearance, and put in a bullet work earlier this month"

Back Positive Impact Race 7 Each-Way at 12/1 on the Sportsbook in the 20:30 at Tampa Bay Downs

Bubba best

Race 2 18:00 Tampa Bay Downs - Hubba Bubba

Hubba Bubba should go close in this $16k maiden claimer.

This colt finished a close second in a similar race over this course earlier this month. He was short of room as the race was unfolding, and can be considered a little unlucky.

He is winless in nine starts, but has some decent form in the book against better. He has an uninterrupted work tab, and comes in to this race in good order. His trainer Johnny Collins only has a small string, but places his horses well. Top jockey Samy Camacho takes the riding assignment and rides this turf course particularly well. At present he is trading at [3.9] on the exchange which is generous. I fully expect him to be punted, so I would strongly recommend taking an early price.

Stay Positive

Race 7 20:30 Tampa Bay Downs - Positive Impact

Positive Impact looks super Each-Way value at 12/1 on the Sportsbook

This colt finished sixth in a Maiden Special Weight at Belmont last September. He had a troubled trip, and was buffeted around at the start for good measure. He has a lovely pedigree and is related to plenty of winners. He is by Hard Spun and is out of the Lemon Drop Kid mare Mystra, who ran right here at Tampa.

Eoin Harty has worked him steadily for his reappearance, and put in a bullet work earlier this month. Godolphin run two in the race, but I think he is the better option at the price. I suspect he will attract support and an early price is recommended.

Recommended bets

Back Hubba Bubba Race 2 at BSP in the 18:00 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Positive Impact Race 7 Each-Way at 12/1 on the Sportsbook in the 20:30 at Tampa Bay Downs

Nick Shiambouros,

