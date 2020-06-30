Today's Racing Tips: Dalanijujo has winning form and is expected to make a bold run

Dalanijujo looks to big at 16/1

Back Dalanijujo each-way at 16/1 in the 15:00 Doncaster

Mick Channon's Dalanijujo looks a huge price in this three-year-old handicap at Doncaster, and I think the chestnut filly will prove her mark of 78 to be all wrong. She had three runs last season but what I want you to bare in mind before I discuss her form is that she was a leggy and backward two-year-old. On her second run she ran in the Solario Stakes a Group 3 over seven furlongs and finished sixth, beaten a long way. But she easily lost five lengths at the start and she was always playing catch-up, and ended up finishing six lengths behind the fifth-placed filly. The five fillies that finished in front of her are now rated 97, 97, 106, 106 and 101.

Dalanijujo is rated 78 and if she's made physical progress over the winter then that will be a seriously attractive mark. Take off the five lengths she lost at the start and in the Solario she's been beaten a length by the filly who finished fifth and who is now rated 101. On her third run last season on ground that may not have been ideal she finished behind Quadrilateral and again was by far the weakest filly in the race. The filly that just finished in front of her that day is now rated 88.

No. 10 (1) Dalanijujo (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 17 Trainer: Mick Channon

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 78 Form: 165-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 20/09/19 Newbury 5/7 Flat 7f Gd/frm 8st 12lbs David Probert 38 10/08/19 Newmarket (July) 6/8 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Charles Bishop 24 20/07/19 Doncaster 1/10 Flat 7f 6y Good 9st 0lbs Charles Bishop 8.8

Her sire Night Of Thunder is getting plenty of three-year-old winners who have improved since their two-year-old days and the stable is in great form. Throw in the fact that Ben Curtis has been booked to ride and I think she's a huge each-way price given that the sportsbook is offering four places and the signs are that a mark of 78 will be left well behind this season.

Huwaiteb has an interesting profile at Chepstow

Back Huwaiteb at 6/1 in the 20:00 Chepstow

Huwaiteb runs for Owen Burrows in the 20:00 at Chepstow, not only does he have an interesting profile but he is running for a trainer that is very selective with his runners. He's had the three runs to get a handicap mark and although he hasn't been placed in any of those races, they have been littered with future winners.

No. 4 (6) Huwaiteb SBK 7/1 EXC 8 Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 74 Form: 055-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 07/11/19 Chelmsford City 5/11 Flat 7f Slow H 9st 2lbs David Probert 12.67 23/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 5/11 Flat 7f Soft H 9st 0lbs Kieran Shoemark 38.87 07/08/19 Kempton Park 10/12 Flat 7f Slow H 9st 5lbs Kieran Shoemark 32

The step-up in trip will suit being by Oasis Dream and you'd have to think a mark of 74 is definitely a good mark given his profile, pedigree and likely progress physically. It also seems like they've found quite a weak race for his reintroduction and he's definitely worth an interest given he's 6/1. If your cautious you could back him each way for a place profit but I will be backing him to get his head home in front.