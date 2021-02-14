To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Today's Horse Racing Tips: Listen out for Screaming at Punchestown

The Grand National Trial is at Punchestown today

It's Alan Dudman's final Bets Of The Day column and he is looking to sign off and end on a high at Punchestown on Sunday...

"His latest effort was back here again in the Amateur National - a race he finished second in despite doing a lot wrong."

Back Screaming Colours @ 15.014/1 in the 16:30 at Punchestown

Number one girl for new distance

15:30 Punchestown - Back Smiths Girl @ 13.012/1

We've got two double-figure priced selections for the action at Punchestown on Sunday - both stayers and both that should improve for the new distance.

First up is Smiths Girl, and she showed her first bit of ability upped in distance to 2m4f last time - running far better than all of her previous efforts.

She goes up again to 3m and that could suit and as an unexposed runner off a low mark of 108 should be able to give a little more.

Screaming's stamina into play for National trial

16:30 Punchestown - Back Screaming Colours @ 15.014/1

Hopefully we will be hearing screams of joy with this final selection in the race of the day - the Grand National Trial. If you are playing on the Sportsbook; this is also an Extra Place Special race.

Screaming Colours won't lack for stamina and loves testing ground as I think there'll be some heavy in the description by the start of play, and I am happy with a price of around 15.014/1. He is likely to trade higher in the run too as he isn't really a smooth traveller, so it might be worth asking for a few orders around 20.019/1 and 25.024/1.

He won a handicap at Punchestown by a massive eight lengths in the past, with his abundant stamina coming into play, so we know he likes the track.

His latest effort was back here again in the Amateur National - a race he finished second in despite doing a lot wrong. He came from a mile back and made loads of jumping errors.

As a lightly-raced type too, he could be a player. Good luck.

Recommended bets

Back Smiths Girl @ 13.012/1 in the 15:30 at Punchestown
Back Screaming Colours @ 15.014/1 in the 16:30 at Punchestown

