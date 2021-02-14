Today's Horse Racing Tips: Listen out for Screaming at Punchestown

Number one girl for new distance

15:30 Punchestown - Back Smiths Girl @ 13.012/1

We've got two double-figure priced selections for the action at Punchestown on Sunday - both stayers and both that should improve for the new distance.

First up is Smiths Girl, and she showed her first bit of ability upped in distance to 2m4f last time - running far better than all of her previous efforts.

She goes up again to 3m and that could suit and as an unexposed runner off a low mark of 108 should be able to give a little more.

Screaming's stamina into play for National trial

16:30 Punchestown - Back Screaming Colours @ 15.014/1

Hopefully we will be hearing screams of joy with this final selection in the race of the day - the Grand National Trial. If you are playing on the Sportsbook; this is also an Extra Place Special race.

Screaming Colours won't lack for stamina and loves testing ground as I think there'll be some heavy in the description by the start of play, and I am happy with a price of around 15.014/1. He is likely to trade higher in the run too as he isn't really a smooth traveller, so it might be worth asking for a few orders around 20.019/1 and 25.024/1.

No. 14 Screaming Colours (Ire) SBK 17/2 EXC 12 Trainer: William Durkan, Ireland

Jockey: Conor Orr

Age: 10

Weight: 10st 3lbs

OR: 128

He won a handicap at Punchestown by a massive eight lengths in the past, with his abundant stamina coming into play, so we know he likes the track.

His latest effort was back here again in the Amateur National - a race he finished second in despite doing a lot wrong. He came from a mile back and made loads of jumping errors.

As a lightly-raced type too, he could be a player. Good luck.