Today's Horse Racing Tips: Bob and Louis our idea of Monday's winners
Alan Thompson is looking at two horses to start the week in profit with his selections today running at Windsor and Ayr...
"With his mark unchanged and facing an easier grade of competition, he holds excellent claims..."
Clive Cox can continue his good form
Back Louie De Palma @ 7/2 Windsor 13:35
Clive Cox has been in good form recently, with nine winners from 34 runners over the last 14 days and I think he could add another winner to that stat when he runs his eight-year-old Louie De Palma at Windsor. He was only beaten less than a length over course and distance 12 months ago off 1lb higher and reappeared this season with a fantastic fourth in the Silver Wokingham. With his mark unchanged and facing an easier grade of competition, he holds excellent claims to get back to winning ways.
|20/06/20
|Ascot Silver Wokingham Handicap
|4/19
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Adam Kirby
|31.79
|12/10/19
|York
|4/22
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|Hector Crouch
|15.5
|21/09/19
|Ayr
|6/24
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|8st 9lbs
|Hector Crouch
|26.82
|12/07/19
|Ascot
|3/10
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|10st 1lbs
|Adam Kirby
|8.38
|24/06/19
|Windsor
|3/9
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|10st 1lbs
|Adam Kirby
|4.9
|08/06/19
|Newmarket (July)
|2/13
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Adam Kirby
|10.83
|10/05/19
|Ascot
|1/11
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 1lbs
|Adam Kirby
|7.8
|31/03/19
|Doncaster
|5/17
|Flat
|6f 2y
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Adam Kirby
|7.73
|27/10/18
|Kempton Park
|10/11
|Flat
|6f
|Std/slow
|9st 4lbs
|Amelia Glass
|11.2
|03/10/18
|Salisbury
|2/8
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|James Doyle
|6.4
|22/09/18
|Ayr
|10/23
|Flat
|6f
|Heavy
|9st 6lbs
|David Probert
|76.22
|20/08/18
|Windsor
|12/15
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Adam Kirby
|11.52
|28/07/18
|Ascot
|27/27
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|8st 8lbs
|David Probert
|70
|04/06/18
|Windsor
|2/10
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Adam Kirby
|4.7
|12/05/18
|Ascot
|18/27
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|8st 10lbs
|Hector Crouch
|14.18
|31/07/14
|Goodwood
|2/8
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Adam Kirby
|29
|11/07/14
|Ascot
|1/8
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|8st 13lbs
|Ryan Tate
|3.15
|23/06/14
|Windsor
|1/8
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Ryan Tate
|4.37
I am sure Adam Kirby will race him prominently and he stays the six furlongs easy enough and the versatile lengthy gelding has form on soft and good to firm going. He looks the one to beat in this group. One he will have to watch is Open Wide who beat him here 12 months ago, but he hasn't shown enough for me this year but with Ryan Moore on board today he could be the danger.
Dodgy Bob is hitting a rich vein of form
Back Dodgy Bob @ 11/4 Ayr 12:40
Arriving here on the back of two very good performances, I think Michael Mullineaux's sprinter Dodgy Bob can get his head back in front again. He was a cosy winner at Hamilton two weeks ago and only went down by less than a length when trying to defy a 5lb hike in the weights, finishing third over course and distance subsequently. He races off the same mark today and thanks to his ground versatility, he'll be fine on the sounder surface. In a race where most have something to prove, he could strike again and looks to have excellent claims.
Back to winning ways at Hamilton last month. Creditable third of 6 over this C&D since. Likely to be in the shake-up again.
|06/07/20
|Ayr
|3/6
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|V
|9st 3lbs
|Jack Garritty
|4.8
|24/06/20
|Hamilton Park
|1/7
|Flat
|6f 6y
|Gd/frm
|V
|8st 4lbs
|Phil Dennis
|16.95
|06/03/20
|Wolverhampton
|9/12
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Std/slow
|V
|8st 8lbs
|Phil Dennis
|60.92
|31/01/20
|Newcastle
|8/14
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|V
|9st 10lbs
|Tom Eaves
|16.5
|13/01/20
|Southwell
|5/10
|Flat
|6f 16y
|Std
|V
|8st 9lbs
|Phil Dennis
|12.26
|06/01/20
|Wolverhampton
|10/11
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Std/slow
|V
|9st 0lbs
|Harry Russell
|7.4
|03/01/20
|Wolverhampton
|5/12
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Std/slow
|V
|8st 9lbs
|Phil Dennis
|17.98
|18/12/19
|Newcastle
|1/14
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Std
|V
|8st 12lbs
|Phil Dennis
|61.18
|12/12/19
|Wolverhampton
|8/13
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Std
|V
|9st 0lbs
|Phil Dennis
|9.3
|23/10/19
|Wolverhampton
|7/13
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Std
|V
|9st 1lbs
|Phil Dennis
|22.77
|17/10/19
|Wolverhampton
|5/12
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Std
|V
|9st 2lbs
|Nathan Evans
|7.84
|12/10/19
|Wolverhampton
|6/11
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Std
|V
|7st 13lbs
|Charlie Bennett
|53.72
|08/10/19
|Leicester
|3/8
|Flat
|6f
|Heavy
|V
|8st 1lbs
|Nathan Evans
|120.94
|21/09/19
|Wolverhampton
|9/10
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Std
|V
|9st 1lbs
|Amelia Glass
|19
|05/08/19
|Carlisle
|9/11
|Flat
|5f 193y
|Gd/sft
|V
|8st 8lbs
|Mrs Carol Bartley
|72.33
|12/06/19
|Hamilton Park
|15/15
|Flat
|6f 6y
|Good
|V
|10st 3lbs
|Miss Michelle Mullineaux
|39.68
|25/03/19
|Wolverhampton
|12/12
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Std
|V
|9st 1lbs
|Phil Dennis
|6.2
|05/03/19
|Wolverhampton
|2/12
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Std
|V
|9st 7lbs
|Phil Dennis
|9.22
|23/02/19
|Wolverhampton
|3/11
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Std
|V
|9st 8lbs
|Phil Dennis
|8.2
|02/02/19
|Kempton Park
|3/11
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|V
|9st 3lbs
|Phil Dennis
|4.4
|30/01/19
|Wolverhampton
|2/10
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Std/slow
|V
|8st 9lbs
|Phil Dennis
|13
Northern Queen for Brian Ellison would be a definite danger if he can reproduce the form that he showed on his penultimate start at Beverley, but last time out he failed to back that run up finishing a distant fourth. She has the headgear on for the first time today and that could wake the five-year-old grey mare up but I would rather be with the form horse and that is Dodgy Bob.
C&D winner. Good fourth of 19 in handicap at Royal Ascot (6f, good, 25/1) 23 days ago. Ought to be sharper now and big player off the same mark.