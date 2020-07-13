Today's Horse Racing Tips: Bob and Louis our idea of Monday's winners

Clive Cox can continue his good form

Back Louie De Palma @ 7/2 Windsor 13:35

Clive Cox has been in good form recently, with nine winners from 34 runners over the last 14 days and I think he could add another winner to that stat when he runs his eight-year-old Louie De Palma at Windsor. He was only beaten less than a length over course and distance 12 months ago off 1lb higher and reappeared this season with a fantastic fourth in the Silver Wokingham. With his mark unchanged and facing an easier grade of competition, he holds excellent claims to get back to winning ways.

No. 1 (6) Louie De Palma SBK 7/2 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Adam Kirby

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 95 Form: 5123364-4

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 20/06/20 Ascot Silver Wokingham Handicap 4/19 Flat 6f Good 9st 4lbs Adam Kirby 31.79 12/10/19 York 4/22 Flat 6f Soft 9st 0lbs Hector Crouch 15.5 21/09/19 Ayr 6/24 Flat 6f Gd/frm 8st 9lbs Hector Crouch 26.82 12/07/19 Ascot 3/10 Flat 6f Gd/frm 10st 1lbs Adam Kirby 8.38 24/06/19 Windsor 3/9 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm 10st 1lbs Adam Kirby 4.9 08/06/19 Newmarket (July) 2/13 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Adam Kirby 10.83 10/05/19 Ascot 1/11 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 1lbs Adam Kirby 7.8 31/03/19 Doncaster 5/17 Flat 6f 2y Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Adam Kirby 7.73 27/10/18 Kempton Park 10/11 Flat 6f Std/slow 9st 4lbs Amelia Glass 11.2 03/10/18 Salisbury 2/8 Flat 6f Good 9st 0lbs James Doyle 6.4 22/09/18 Ayr 10/23 Flat 6f Heavy 9st 6lbs David Probert 76.22 20/08/18 Windsor 12/15 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Adam Kirby 11.52 28/07/18 Ascot 27/27 Flat 7f Gd/frm 8st 8lbs David Probert 70 04/06/18 Windsor 2/10 Flat 6f 12y Good 9st 4lbs Adam Kirby 4.7 12/05/18 Ascot 18/27 Flat 7f Gd/frm 8st 10lbs Hector Crouch 14.18 31/07/14 Goodwood 2/8 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Adam Kirby 29 11/07/14 Ascot 1/8 Flat 6f Gd/frm 8st 13lbs Ryan Tate 3.15 23/06/14 Windsor 1/8 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Ryan Tate 4.37

I am sure Adam Kirby will race him prominently and he stays the six furlongs easy enough and the versatile lengthy gelding has form on soft and good to firm going. He looks the one to beat in this group. One he will have to watch is Open Wide who beat him here 12 months ago, but he hasn't shown enough for me this year but with Ryan Moore on board today he could be the danger.

Dodgy Bob is hitting a rich vein of form

Back Dodgy Bob @ 11/4 Ayr 12:40

Arriving here on the back of two very good performances, I think Michael Mullineaux's sprinter Dodgy Bob can get his head back in front again. He was a cosy winner at Hamilton two weeks ago and only went down by less than a length when trying to defy a 5lb hike in the weights, finishing third over course and distance subsequently. He races off the same mark today and thanks to his ground versatility, he'll be fine on the sounder surface. In a race where most have something to prove, he could strike again and looks to have excellent claims.

No. 6 (7) Dodgy Bob SBK 5/2 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Michael Mullineaux

Jockey: Phil Dennis

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 51 Form: 1-5058913

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 06/07/20 Ayr 3/6 Flat 6f Gd/sft V 9st 3lbs Jack Garritty 4.8 24/06/20 Hamilton Park 1/7 Flat 6f 6y Gd/frm V 8st 4lbs Phil Dennis 16.95 06/03/20 Wolverhampton 9/12 Flat 7f 36y Std/slow V 8st 8lbs Phil Dennis 60.92 31/01/20 Newcastle 8/14 Flat 6f Slow V 9st 10lbs Tom Eaves 16.5 13/01/20 Southwell 5/10 Flat 6f 16y Std V 8st 9lbs Phil Dennis 12.26 06/01/20 Wolverhampton 10/11 Flat 7f 36y Std/slow V 9st 0lbs Harry Russell 7.4 03/01/20 Wolverhampton 5/12 Flat 6f 20y Std/slow V 8st 9lbs Phil Dennis 17.98 18/12/19 Newcastle 1/14 Flat 7f 14y Std V 8st 12lbs Phil Dennis 61.18 12/12/19 Wolverhampton 8/13 Flat 6f 20y Std V 9st 0lbs Phil Dennis 9.3 23/10/19 Wolverhampton 7/13 Flat 6f 20y Std V 9st 1lbs Phil Dennis 22.77 17/10/19 Wolverhampton 5/12 Flat 7f 36y Std V 9st 2lbs Nathan Evans 7.84 12/10/19 Wolverhampton 6/11 Flat 5f 21y Std V 7st 13lbs Charlie Bennett 53.72 08/10/19 Leicester 3/8 Flat 6f Heavy V 8st 1lbs Nathan Evans 120.94 21/09/19 Wolverhampton 9/10 Flat 5f 21y Std V 9st 1lbs Amelia Glass 19 05/08/19 Carlisle 9/11 Flat 5f 193y Gd/sft V 8st 8lbs Mrs Carol Bartley 72.33 12/06/19 Hamilton Park 15/15 Flat 6f 6y Good V 10st 3lbs Miss Michelle Mullineaux 39.68 25/03/19 Wolverhampton 12/12 Flat 6f 20y Std V 9st 1lbs Phil Dennis 6.2 05/03/19 Wolverhampton 2/12 Flat 7f 36y Std V 9st 7lbs Phil Dennis 9.22 23/02/19 Wolverhampton 3/11 Flat 7f 36y Std V 9st 8lbs Phil Dennis 8.2 02/02/19 Kempton Park 3/11 Flat 7f Slow V 9st 3lbs Phil Dennis 4.4 30/01/19 Wolverhampton 2/10 Flat 6f 20y Std/slow V 8st 9lbs Phil Dennis 13

Northern Queen for Brian Ellison would be a definite danger if he can reproduce the form that he showed on his penultimate start at Beverley, but last time out he failed to back that run up finishing a distant fourth. She has the headgear on for the first time today and that could wake the five-year-old grey mare up but I would rather be with the form horse and that is Dodgy Bob.