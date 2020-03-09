Bets Of The Day: Cityzen Serg ready on debut

Taun 9th Mar (2m Mdn Hcap Hrd)
Monday 9 March, 2.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Glajou
|Yaa Salaam
|Stormy Flight
|Marettimo
|Hewn From Granite
|God Knows Why
|Blue Jacaranda
|Sa Alors
|Treacys Jim
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Betting.Betfair
Nick Shiambouros returns with two selections from Taunton and Wolverhampton...
"There is more than enough speed in his pedigree to suggest he will be competitive at first asking"
Stormy to graduate
Stormy Flight should make his presence felt in this maiden hurdle.
This gelding is improving with racing and finished a respectable third to Buzz over this course in January. He held every chance at the final flight, but made a terrible mistake and failed to recover. This was his best piece of form to date ,and should move forward once again. At present he is trading at [4.9] on the exchange.
Paul Nicholls sends out the favourite Glajou who is trading at [2.88] on the exchange. This French import has been placed in a couple of hurdle races and makes his UK debut. On the surface the form does not look anything special, but the stable does very well with these types.
Serg the boss
19:10 Wolverhampton - Cityzen Serg
I am going to take a chance with debutant Cityzen Serg in this interesting Novice Stakes.
This Raven's Pass colt comes from a good family and is a half-brother to the talented Summer Daydream who won on debut for Keith Dalgleish. She also won a Listed race at Redcar as a two-year-old. There is more than enough speed in his pedigree to suggest he will be competitive at first asking. At present he is trading at [7.8] on the exchange.
Another debutant Moohareeba heads the market at [2.34] on the exchange. She is a beautifully bred filly by Invincible Spirit and should be ready to do herself justice. She is a big danger, but is priced accordingly.
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
NICK’S WEEKLY P/L
2020 Overall: -1.48
This week so far....
Staked: 5.0
Returned: 4.8
2019 Overall +15.36
Monday 9 March, 2.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Glajou
|Yaa Salaam
|Stormy Flight
|Marettimo
|Hewn From Granite
|God Knows Why
|Blue Jacaranda
|Sa Alors
|Treacys Jim
Join to place betsJoin today
Monday 9 March, 5.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Moohareeba
|Dark Scimitar
|Pot Of Paint
|Cityzen Serg
|The First King
|Apachito
|Heaton Chapel
Join to place betsJoin today