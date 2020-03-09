To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Bets Of The Day: Cityzen Serg ready on debut

Cityzen Serg
Today's best bet Cityzen Serg runs at Wolverhampton
Nick Shiambouros returns with two selections from Taunton and Wolverhampton...

"There is more than enough speed in his pedigree to suggest he will be competitive at first asking"

Back Cityzen Serg at BSP in the 19:10 at Wolverhampton

Stormy to graduate

14:20 Taunton - Stormy Flight

Stormy Flight should make his presence felt in this maiden hurdle.

This gelding is improving with racing and finished a respectable third to Buzz over this course in January. He held every chance at the final flight, but made a terrible mistake and failed to recover. This was his best piece of form to date ,and should move forward once again. At present he is trading at [4.9] on the exchange.

Paul Nicholls sends out the favourite Glajou who is trading at [2.88] on the exchange. This French import has been placed in a couple of hurdle races and makes his UK debut. On the surface the form does not look anything special, but the stable does very well with these types.

Serg the boss

19:10 Wolverhampton - Cityzen Serg

I am going to take a chance with debutant Cityzen Serg in this interesting Novice Stakes.

This Raven's Pass colt comes from a good family and is a half-brother to the talented Summer Daydream who won on debut for Keith Dalgleish. She also won a Listed race at Redcar as a two-year-old. There is more than enough speed in his pedigree to suggest he will be competitive at first asking. At present he is trading at [7.8] on the exchange.

Another debutant Moohareeba heads the market at [2.34] on the exchange. She is a beautifully bred filly by Invincible Spirit and should be ready to do herself justice. She is a big danger, but is priced accordingly.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: -1.48


This week so far....
Staked: 5.0
Returned: 4.8
2019 Overall +15.36


Recommended bets

Back Stormy Flight at [4.9] in the 14:20 at Taunton
Back Cityzen Serg at BSP in the 19:10 at Wolverhampton

Nick Shiambouros,

