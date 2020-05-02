US Racing Bets of the Day: Sugar Fix the clear choice

Diamonds to sparkle

Race 2 17:55 Tampa Bay Downs - Dreaming Diamonds

Dreaming Diamonds should get back to winning ways in this $10k claimer on the main track.

This filly was a little disappointing when finishing down the field to My Girl Annie in a $16k optional claimer earlier this month. She flashed speed, but the writing was on the wall after only a couple of furlongs. She was a wide margin winner on her previous start at this level. I think her most recent run is best forgotten, as she is clearly better than this. Trainer Victor Carrasco has a 30% strike rate with beaten favourites and the talented Willie Martinez has the riding assignment. At present she is trading at [4.4] on the exchange, and have backed her at that price.

Sweet on Sugar Fix

Race 9 21:37 Tampa Bay Downs- Sugar Fix

Sugar Fix should go close in this $20k claimer scheduled for the turf.

This filly has done me a few favours this meeting and hopefully can get the job done again. Last time out on the main track she finished an excellent second in a better race. The race was taken off the turf, but she took her chance and did not disappoint. She looked the likely winner inside the final furlong, but her old rival Queens Embrace got up close home. Yesterday my selections had their chances compromised by both races taken off the turf. As previously stated it is a no bet when this happens, but not on this occasion. She handles both surfaces, so I will be backing her either way. At present she is trading at [3.4] on the exchange, but may trade bigger.