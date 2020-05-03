US Racing Bets of the Day: Projected a cut above

Projected to deliver

Race 5 17:55 Tampa Bay Downs - Projected

Projected should go very close in this $16k claimer on the turf.

This Showcasing gelding has been running well in much higher company, but has not found the winners enclosure in a while. Last time out at Gulfstream in a $30k claimer he was hopelessly boxed in, and failed to deliver a challenge behind the game winner. He has been placed in Graded Stakes company in the past, and his best effort would see him demolish this field. He is not the easiest of rides but I think he should take care of this field. Trainer Eddie Kenneally does not send many runners to Tampa, but boasts a 43% strike rate when he does. At present he is trading at [3.5] on the exchange which is more than fair.

Time for a Windfall

Race 7 20:42 Tampa Bay Downs - Windfall Profit

Windfall Profit should open her account in this interesting maiden on the turf. This nicely bred filly finished a close second in a similar race over this course earlier this month. She made a strong move inside the final furlong ,and would have gone past in one more stride. This was a super effort from this likeable filly, and clearly has more to offer. She put in a bullet work last month, and her trainer Shug McGaughey has a 43% strike rate at the meeting. At present she is trading at [4.9] on the exchange and have backed her at that price.