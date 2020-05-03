To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Darts at Home Tips

Greatest Game Series

Classic Exchange Stories

Betting Masterclass Series

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

US Racing Bets of the Day: Projected a cut above

Projected Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet Projected runs at Tampa Bay Downs
Join today
View market

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when his best bet Sugar Fix won easily. Nick returns to Tampa Bay Downs with two selections...

"He has been placed in Graded Stakes company in the past, and his best effort would see him demolish this field"

Back Projected Race 5 at [3.5] in the 17:55 at Tampa Bay Downs

Projected to deliver

Race 5 17:55 Tampa Bay Downs - Projected

Projected should go very close in this $16k claimer on the turf.

This Showcasing gelding has been running well in much higher company, but has not found the winners enclosure in a while. Last time out at Gulfstream in a $30k claimer he was hopelessly boxed in, and failed to deliver a challenge behind the game winner. He has been placed in Graded Stakes company in the past, and his best effort would see him demolish this field. He is not the easiest of rides but I think he should take care of this field. Trainer Eddie Kenneally does not send many runners to Tampa, but boasts a 43% strike rate when he does. At present he is trading at [3.5] on the exchange which is more than fair.

Time for a Windfall

Race 7 20:42 Tampa Bay Downs - Windfall Profit

Windfall Profit should open her account in this interesting maiden on the turf. This nicely bred filly finished a close second in a similar race over this course earlier this month. She made a strong move inside the final furlong ,and would have gone past in one more stride. This was a super effort from this likeable filly, and clearly has more to offer. She put in a bullet work last month, and her trainer Shug McGaughey has a 43% strike rate at the meeting. At present she is trading at [4.9] on the exchange and have backed her at that price.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +38.7

This week so far....
Staked: 9.0
Returned: 5.90


Recommended bets

Back Projected Race 5 at [3.5] in the 17:55 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Windfall Profit Race 7 at [4.9] in the 20:42 at Tampa Bay Downs

If a race is taken off the turf the advice is no bet

Tampa (US) 3rd May (R5 1m Claim)

Sunday 3 May, 7.42pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Mr Wrench It
Mr Lightning Boy
Projected
Street Code
Bold Response
Power Walker
Bunster
Segismundo
No Cents Left
Quality Step
Honest To Goodness
Talk To The Media
Happy Wanderer
My Little Rockstar
Up
Down

Bet slip

Tampa (US) 3rd May (R7 1m1f Mdn)

Sunday 3 May, 8.42pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Pure Rhythm
Galway Star
Pau Hana
Tomorra
Pythoness
Summer Love
Global Brand
Complete Surprise
All Others Follow
Fashion Mo
Hyperloop
Windfall Profit
Mijet
Sharethegoodtimes
Up
Down

Bet slip

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Nick Shiambouros,

More Bets of the Day

Read past articles