US Racing Bets of the Day: Connectivity to score in finale at Tampa Bay Downs

Connectivity Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet Connectivity runs at Tampa Bay Downs
Nick Shiambouros is back with two selections from Tampa Bay Downs...

"Her work tab is respectable, and looks primed for a big effort"

Back Connectivity Race 8 at [4.1] in the 21:00 at Tampa Bay Downs

Funhouse to score

Race 5 19:24 Tampa Bay Downs - K's Funhouse

K's Funhouse should appreciate the ease in grade in this $25k claimer on the turf.

This Palace Malice gelding finished fourth in a Maiden Special Weight over this course earlier this month. He met interference at the start, and subsequently failed to land a blow behind the easy winner. Trainer Tim Hamm drops him in class and stretches him out to a mile. His sire Palace Malice has done very well with runners up to around a mile, and slightly beyond. I think he will bounce out, and attempt to make all. He is attractively priced at [4.1] on the exchange.

Time to Connect

Race 8 21:00 Tampa Bay Downs- Connectivity

Connectivity should go close in this interesting finale.

This filly makes her first start for trainer Bob Hess after being in the care of Steve Asmussen. Her last effort at the Fairgrounds in March was a pretty good one. She finished down the field in a warm first level allowance race. She held every chance a furlong from home , but weakened quickly when the chips were down. She almost certainly needed the race, as this was her first start in almost five months. She has contested much higher company in the past, and was not disgraced in a Grade 3 at Gulfstream just over a year ago. Her work tab is respectable, and looks primed for a big effort. At present she is trading at [4.1] on the exchange.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +37.3

This week so far....
Staked: 7.0
Returned: 2.50


Recommended bets

Back K’s Funhouse Race 5 at [4.1] in the 19:24 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Connectivity Race 8 at [4.1] in the 21:00 at Tampa Bay Downs

Bet slip

Nick Shiambouros,

