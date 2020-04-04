US Racing Bets of the Day: US Delta Force to strike

Delta to graduate

Race 5 19:30 Tampa Bay Downs - US Delta Force

US Delta Force is my idea of the winner of this interesting maiden.

This well related son of War Front finished down the field in a decent Maiden Special Weight at Belmont last autumn. He showed plenty of pace, before weakening at the entrance to the straight. This was a good educational run, and trainer Shug McGaughey has done a super job with him over the winter. He worked him steadily, before putting in a bullet a week ago. The blinkers go on for his Tampa debut, and leading rider Antonio Gallardo has the riding assignment. At present he is trading at [3.65] on the exchange, but should trade bigger.

King to rule

Race 6 20:00 Tampa Bay Downs - Fort King

Fort King should go very close in this $10k maiden claimer.

This gelding was beaten a long way in a five furlong maiden turf claimer for $16k at Gulfstream Park last month. He was rushed up in the early stages ,and beat a hasty retreat when the pace lifted. This was his first race in over two years and clearly needed it. Interestingly he makes his debut for trainer Georgina Baxter ,who has a respectable 36% strike rate at Tampa. He put in a bullet work five days ago, and Baxter has engaged the services of top jockey Samy Camacho. At present he is trading at [3.5] on the exchange which is generous.

Dollar to win again

Race 8 21:00 Tampa Bay Downs - Dollar Blue

Dollar Blue could run well at a big price in this 10K claimer.

I selected this gelding when he won a $16k non winners of three lifetime race over this course a couple of weeks ago. He was trapped on the rail inside the final furlong, and had to be switched extremely wide to deliver his challenge. He would have been an unlucky loser, and was value for much more than the winning margin of a neck. This is tougher, but comes in to this race in cracking form. At present he is trading at [9.0] on the exchange. I recommend backing him win and place.