To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Tiger Roll: The Horse Of A Lifetime

Classic Exchange Stories

US Election Betting

Today's Racing Results

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

US Racing Bets of the Day: US Delta Force to strike

US Delta Force Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet US Delta Force runs at Tampa Bay Downs
Join today
View market

Nick Shiambouros is back with three selections from the Saturday meeting at Tampa Bay Downs...

"This was a good educational run, and trainer Shug McGaughey has done a super job with him over the winter"

Back US Delta Force Race 5 at BSP in the 19:30 at Tampa Bay Downs

Delta to graduate

Race 5 19:30 Tampa Bay Downs - US Delta Force

US Delta Force is my idea of the winner of this interesting maiden.

This well related son of War Front finished down the field in a decent Maiden Special Weight at Belmont last autumn. He showed plenty of pace, before weakening at the entrance to the straight. This was a good educational run, and trainer Shug McGaughey has done a super job with him over the winter. He worked him steadily, before putting in a bullet a week ago. The blinkers go on for his Tampa debut, and leading rider Antonio Gallardo has the riding assignment. At present he is trading at [3.65] on the exchange, but should trade bigger.

King to rule

Race 6 20:00 Tampa Bay Downs - Fort King

Fort King should go very close in this $10k maiden claimer.

This gelding was beaten a long way in a five furlong maiden turf claimer for $16k at Gulfstream Park last month. He was rushed up in the early stages ,and beat a hasty retreat when the pace lifted. This was his first race in over two years and clearly needed it. Interestingly he makes his debut for trainer Georgina Baxter ,who has a respectable 36% strike rate at Tampa. He put in a bullet work five days ago, and Baxter has engaged the services of top jockey Samy Camacho. At present he is trading at [3.5] on the exchange which is generous.

Dollar to win again

Race 8 21:00 Tampa Bay Downs - Dollar Blue

Dollar Blue could run well at a big price in this 10K claimer.

I selected this gelding when he won a $16k non winners of three lifetime race over this course a couple of weeks ago. He was trapped on the rail inside the final furlong, and had to be switched extremely wide to deliver his challenge. He would have been an unlucky loser, and was value for much more than the winning margin of a neck. This is tougher, but comes in to this race in cracking form. At present he is trading at [9.0] on the exchange. I recommend backing him win and place.

Recommended bets

Back US Delta Force Race 5 at BSP in the 19:30 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Fort King Race 6 at BSP in the 22:00 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Dollar Blue Race 8 at BSP in the 21:00 at Tampa Bay Downs

Tampa (US) 4th Apr (R5 1m Mdn)

Saturday 4 April, 7.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Gravitas
Tinkers Pal
U S Delta Force
Psychic Dream
Accessible
Believeitornot
Dom Caetano
Punch Hard
Jangada
Discos Bridge
A Day With Chris
Port Hunter
Small Talk
Our Man Luke
Up
Down

Bet slip

Tampa (US) 4th Apr (R6 6f Mdn Claim)

Saturday 4 April, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Blame Bishop
Mister Mister
Sterling Judge
Kobe Fifty Two
Not Telling
Cool Hand Lute
Rekker
Fort King
Row The Boat
White Drill
Up
Down

Bet slip

Tampa (US) 4th Apr (R8 1m1f Claim)

Saturday 4 April, 9.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Red Hot Looks
Crown To The Gold
Tactical Quality
Completely Bonkers
Dollar Blue
Classy Individual
Astute Warrior
Quality Step
Enduring Honor
Jimmy D
Toss
Honest To Goodness
Rough Night
Invasors Wind
Up
Down

Bet slip

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Nick Shiambouros,

More Bets of the Day

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles