US Racing Bets of the Day: The Connector to graduate in finale

Burning to shine

Race 2 18:08 Tampa Bay Downs - Burning Bright

Burning Bright should open his account in this Maiden Special Weight.

This gelding put in a much improved effort on the main track after disappointing on turf debut. He showed plenty of pace from the rail, and was only just denied close home. The front two finished well clear of the remainder. He is a well related son of Empire Maker, and it is no surprise to see improved form on the main track. Trainer Jonathan Thomas boasts an impressive 32% strike rate and has engaged the services of top jockey Daniel Centino. He is fairly priced at [2.56] on the exchange.

Time to Connect

Race 9 21:47 Tampa Bay Downs - The Connector

I am going to take a chance with The Connector in this $32k maiden claimer on the turf.

This colt created a favourable impression on debut when finishing fifth in a Maiden Special Weight over five furlongs. He attracted support, but failed to land a blow behind the easy winner. Trainer Thomas Proctor stretches him out to a mile, and drops him in class aggressively. With the meeting coming to a close he would like to get a win out of him, before deciding where to go next. He has a decent pedigree and cost $250k as a yearling. I think he will go close and is overpriced at [8.8] on the exchange.